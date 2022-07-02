ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Fourth of July travel- what to expect

By Natalie Devereaux
KKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - AAA reports that automobile travel is at an all time high. Heavy traffic is expected this Independence day weekend. Monday,...

www.kktv.com

Comments / 0

 

KKTV

Great Colorado Payback: More than $64 million in unclaimed property for Colorado Springs alone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may have unclaimed property and you don’t even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is trying to get the word out about the “Great Colorado Payback.” The program is run through Colorado’s Unclaimed Property Division. Just in the City of Colorado Springs alone, there are 576,662 claims available, representing $64,930,768 in cash, 433 tangibles from safety deposit boxes, and 36,731,451 shares available. Essentially, the program’s purpose is to get lost or forgotten assets back to their rightful owners. The organization holding the original obligation is required to make every effort to contact the owner and establish activity. If they are not able to make contact, that asset is reported to the state of the owner’s last known address.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado funeral home owner pleads guilty in body sales case

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes has pleaded guilty to mail fraud in federal court. Megan Hess faces a maximum sentence on 20 years after Tuesday’s plea, The Daily Sentinel reports. U.S. authorities said that...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Traffic
KKTV

Colorado fire department responds to 17 fires possibly started by fireworks on July 4

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Colorado were busy on July 4, especially in crews at West Metro Fire covering areas in Douglas and Jefferson Counties. West Metro Fire is reporting they had to respond to 17 fires on July 4 that were potentially sparked by fireworks. Thankfully, no injuries were reported and no structures were lost. There were at least two instances where embers from fireworks fell into pickup truck beds and started a fire. One fire burned about 1/4 of an acre at Coyote Gulch Park. A total of four suspects were identified and ticketed.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Man accused of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is sitting in jail in New Mexico awaiting extradition to Colorado as he is suspected of attempted first-degree murder. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a woman was walking along a trail near the Denver Audubon Nature Center at about 8 p.m. on Sunday covered in blood and dirt. Emergency crews were called to the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Extra law enforcement patrolling for DUIs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies across the state are monitoring the streets for drunk drivers. Troopers tell 11 News this is the time of year when they pull over an increased amount of impaired drivers. Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News if you are pulled over for drinking, you will be arrested, have to do a chemical test, will have your vehicle impounded, and will have to pay up to about $13,000 in fines and fees.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

