Residents react to death of teen in Scranton

By Madonna Mantione
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A gruesome discovery in a Lackawanna County neighborhood on the heels of the holiday weekend.

An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was found dead in Scranton early this morning.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione spoke to residents who witnessed the commotion that unfolded just hours after two high school graduation ceremonies in the city.

“It’s horrible… I really feel for this family,” said Emily Teeple.

Emily Teeple and William Roman live on the 600 block of North Main Avenue in Scranton.

It’s a place they’ve called home for two years, but Friday morning they experienced a grim first.

“We were just laying in bed and then all of a sudden we just see lights coming from outside, and we walk out and there’s 20 cops here, and we see a group of kids scattered and walking around and then we see someone laying on the floor over there,” Teeple told Eyewitness News.

Police said an ambulance was called to the scene just before 1:00 am where an 18-year-old male was found unresponsive.

The individual was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“They were here until about 2:30, 3:00 in the morning. They had tape all over every car, no one could leave,” said Teeple.

“No, I’ve never seen a police presence like that. The most you see around here is car accidents, that’s about it,” Roman said.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News they heard a loud party going on in the area with dozens of teenagers.

It happened just hours after West Scranton High School and Scranton High School held graduation ceremonies.

“I heard a bunch of kids running through my backyard. So I opened my window to see what’s happening, and I see the cops’ light,” said Ronald Gozman, another North Main Avenue resident.

With a recent spike in crime in the community, residents said they’re growing increasingly concerned.

“The family does not deserve that, especially for the holiday weekend. They should be able to enjoy it, but they’re not able to,” Teeple said.

Scranton police have not yet released the name of the victim, or his cause of death.

Eyewitness News is also waiting to hear back if any arrests have been made

