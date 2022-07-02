ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When you can see Dave Chappelle in Ohio

By Stephanie Thompson
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHM) — Comedian Dave Chappelle has added more hometown shows in Yellow Springs for his Dave Chappelle and Friends series.

Chappelle will perform at the Wirrig Pavilion on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com .

Dave Chappelle buys Yellow Springs land from housing developer

Tickets, which are sold in pairs at $150 each, can only be purchased online as there is no box office onsite. The shows have a strict no cell phones policy.

This now brings the total number of shows that Chappelle can schedule through Sept. 5 at the Wirrig Pavilion to 15, as allowed by a vote of the Miami Township Board of Zoning Appeals, which was reported by YSNEWS.com in April.

The Netflix star will also perform in Canton this summer. The show will take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as part of his In Your Dreams Tour on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Dave Chappelle refutes ‘killing’ housing plan

After the Canton performance, Chappelle will travel across the Atlantic, where he and comedian Chis Rock will pair up in London for performances at the O2 Arena on Sept. 3 and 4, as listed by Live Nation. Tickets for both shows are on sale now .

Rock and Chappelle both made headlines after being attacked onstage at the Oscars and the Hollywood Bowl, respectively. Rock was present at Chappelle’s Netflix is a Joke comedy festival act, when “The Closer” star was tackled onstage. Rock famously quipped, “Was that Will Smith?” after the incident in reference to being slapped by Smith at the Academy Awards.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

NBC4 Columbus

Picnic with the Pops celebrates July 4th

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A sea of red, white, and blue filled the Columbus Commons for this week’s Picnic with the Pops featuring the Columbus Symphony. For its annual Patriotic Pops concert, the orchestra played all-American favorites including “God Bless America” to the Armed Forces salute; the set included theme songs to great American movies. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where you can see July 4th fireworks in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Independence Day is here, and fireworks will light up the sky Monday night across central Ohio. Although some communities had fireworks Friday and Saturday, others waited until July 4th for theirs. Here are the community celebrations and firework shows that are taking place: Bexley July 4th Celebrations 8 a.m. parade, 10 p.m. fireworks […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Travelers in central Ohio report few July 4th issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Independence Day weekend is wrapping up, with many returning home from an extended weekend away, even with travel issues like high gas prices and potential flight delays across the country. For the most part, though, some travelers said those issues didn’t affect them Monday, saying its been smooth sailing through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bexley bringing July 4th to a close with festival, fireworks

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – Like many other communities across central Ohio, Bexley is getting ready for more Fourth of July festivities. The city held its 5K run and parade Monday morning and is building up to its fireworks spectacular later. The event, held at Capital University’s Main Street lawn, offers a little bit of everything: […]
BEXLEY, OH
wyso.org

Ohio's 76th state park signals more collaboration with Shawnee tribe

A new state park is coming to the area. Great Council State Park will be located between Xenia and Yellow Springs at the site of a former Shawnee settlement called Oldtown. The park will feature a $10 million interpretive center designed in the traditional council house form used by Shawnee tribes. It's expected to open in 2023.
XENIA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Dwell church members buy billboard, urge clergy to leave

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Former members of a Columbus church are hoping current congregants will see the sign – a literal sign, that people who used to belong to Dwell Community Church put up along High Street in Clintonville, encouraging members to leave. This follows a series of NBC4 Investigates reports about the church, in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How many shots were detected in Columbus over July 4th weekend?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus’ ShotSpotter technology is used in some parts of the city to help detect gunshots, and was in use over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Police said ShotSpotter numbers tend to be high around holidays like the Fourth of July and New Year’s, but this year, the numbers were down […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Growing Cincinnati pizzeria opens newest location in Montgomery

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A growing Cincinnati pizzeria opened last month across from a $150 million mixed-use development. Taglio, a pizzeria that specializes in deep-dish Detroit-style and traditional pizzas, opened its third location June 13 at 9321 Montgomery Road in the former Delicio Coal-Fired Pizza space across from Montgomery Quarter. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier can read the full story and flip through photos for a look inside.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSYX ABC6

Protesters gather in downtown Columbus on Fourth of July

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A large group of protesters gathered in downtown Columbus on the Fourth of July speaking out against the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade and the fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker in Akron. Carrying signs and chanting, the crowd marched on High...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Siblings battling cancer inspires one man’s Pelotonia ride

For the past 14 years, Pelotonia has been raising funds to fight cancer, a disease that impacts all of us, including NBC4 meteorologist Bob Nunally, who was diagnosed in January. NBC4’s Matthew Herchik will be “Biking for Bob” this August and is sharing stories about the ride’s impact along the way to help raise awareness […]
COLUMBUS, OH
