Fayetteville, AR

Special giftdelivered to Fayetteville man whose known for playing the bagpipes

5newsonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday night we told you about a Fayetteville...

www.5newsonline.com

Comments / 2

multihousingnews.com

Landmark Breaks Ground on 585-Bed Arkansas Student Asset

The Retreat at Fayetteville is expected to come online in the fall of 2023. Landmark Properties has broken ground on The Retreat at Fayetteville, a 585-bed student housing community in Fayetteville, Ark., serving the student at the University of Arkansas. The company paid $5.2 million for the 14-acre development site, Arkansas Business reports.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Arkansas Society
Fayetteville, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Twitter: Mass murder ... Bentonville baseball ... ETex plane crash

Regional and world news from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted Monday. Go to these sources for more information:. Multiple sources, Rooftop sniper kills six people at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, IL. More than two dozen injuries reported -- almost all with gunshot wounds. Gunman at large. … KSLA News 12, Four wounded in Monday shooting on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. … The Advocate, Almost a year after Hurricane Ida plowed through Tangipahoa Parish, hundreds are still displaced. With rising costs and few affordable houses on the market, many have few options. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Homeless man’s death ruled homicide; North Little Rock police investigate. … KATV, Teenage boy drowns Sunday at Greers Ferry Lake. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Bentonville bets $15 million on Phillips Park baseball complex. … Multiple sources, Seven dead, 14 missing following Italian Alps avalanche. … Mitchell McCoy, Little Rock Police: Overnight killing on Colonel Glenn marks city's 43rd homicide of 2022, which is the total number of homicides in 2019. The city has surpassed 2018, 2016 and 2015's homicide numbers. … Associated Press, More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounds have been told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes as Australia's largest city braces for what could be its worst flooding in 18 months. … Associated Press, Breakfast food giant Kellogg Co. lost a legal bid Monday to block new anti-obesity measures in England banning the promotion of sugary cereals. … Multiple sources, Four people injured Sunday in airplane crash near Mount Pleasant, TX. … Multiple sources, NASA satellite heading toward lunar orbit. … Talk Business & Politics, Lowell-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services recently closed an $18 million deal to acquire a three-building office park at 506, 509, and 515 Enterprise Drive in Lowell. The 8.8-acre site is 0.5 miles north of the company’s corporate headquarters along northbound Interstate 49.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

A look behind the scenes of fireworks shows in Arkansas

BARLING, Ark. — Hog Wild Pyrotechnics set up Barling’s firework display at the city’s Independence Day celebration. James Fisk is the lead shooter of the pyrotechnic crew on Sunday. "We're like the A-team of pyro technic guys around here," said Fisk. "We've been doing a long time...
BARLING, AR
KHBS

Trial date set for woman accused in Pea Ridge officer's death

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A judge set a trial date in the case of a woman accused of hitting and killing a police officer with a car in Pea Ridge. Shawna Rhae Cash, 23, is scheduled to go on trial on May 30, 2023. The judge requested Cash appear in person for the entire trial.
PEA RIDGE, AR
#Bagpipes
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Fort Smith, Arkansas is one of the most historic cities in the United States, and living here for six years has been a pleasure. The change of scenery from California has been immense, and one of the great things about living in Fort Smith is the culinary scene. Of course, you can't live in the south without experiencing the barbecue, and Fort Smith has a robust barbecue scene.
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Couple planning new brewery east of Fayetteville in Goshen

News broke last year that former Ozark Beer Co. and West Mountain Brewing Co. brewer Jesse Gagnon and his wife Ashlyn are opening a brewery in Goshen. Things went quiet for a while, but Orthodox Farmhouse Brewery recently popped up on social media. “There’s a lot of construction and infrastructure...
GOSHEN, AR
aymag.com

Something is Brewing in the River Valley

7Brew Coffee has been increasingly popular in Northwest Arkansas, where the original coffee stand was founded. In continuing its expansion throughout the state, the shop will be coming to the River Valley, with its grand opening planned for August. The City of Fort Smith’s Board of Zoning Adjustment approved a...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Police: Missing Fort Smith man found dead after motorcycle crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The body of a man who was reported missing in Fort Smith has been found after a motorcycle crash. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), the body of 66-year-old Ronald Casanova was found near Muldrow, Oklahoma. It is believed that he was involved in a deadly motorcycle accident, according to police.
FORT SMITH, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Medical school lands location and new name

The new medical school announced last year will bear the name of its benefactor, officially dubbed the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine. What's happening: The school's board revealed last week the name change, its location and several concept renderings of the facility. Why it matters: A four-year, medical degree-granting program integrating conventional medicine with holistic principles and self-care practices will be offered.The program will be the first of its kind to focus on mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health.Flashback: The Alice L. Walton Foundation and Washington Regional Medical System said they will create a new nonprofit medical system focused...
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Investors claim Centerton retail center for $2.4 million

A 1.27-acre retail strip center in Centerton changed hands recently in a $2.4 million deal. Pahul’s Company LLC, whose members include Pahul Singh and Navneet Kaur, bought the 9,213-square-foot building at 1409 E. Centerton Blvd. The purchase price equals $260.50 per square foot. Willow Crossing Development LLC, managed by Tim Graham II, was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

