ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Another Vargas grand slam caps big Loons comeback win

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Imanol Vargas became the first player in Great Lakes Loons history to hit a grand slam in two straight games, putting an exclamation point on the Loons' 11-8 comeback win over the Dayton Dragons on Friday night in front of 2,689 fans at Dow...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Midland Daily News

'A long recovery': Dow's McCoy finally back for Berryhill

While the nation celebrated Independence Day on Monday, Logan McCoy hopes to be celebrating a different kind of freedom exactly a week later - the opportunity to finally get back to playing the game he loves. McCoy, a 2021 graduate of Dow High and co-captain of the Chargers' state semifinalist baseball team, has been sidelined since tearing the ACL in his left knee last September during Hope College's fall season. He is scheduled to have his final doctor's appointment on July 11 and is expected to finally be given clearance to begin playing for Berryhill Post 165. "It's a waiting game, a long recovery," admitted McCoy, an excellent infielder and one of Berryhill's top hitters.
MIDLAND, MI
MLive.com

District title has reigning Little League state champ on path to greatness again

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, MI – With a whole lot of hitting and a little bit of history, Greater Bay is on its way to the next step of the Little League tourney trail. Greater Bay downed Bay City Southwest 11-2 in the District 14 title round for Little League baseball’s age 11-and-under division, claiming the first 11-under trophy in the two-year history of the combined Bay City Northwest and Essexville-Hampton all-star squad.
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, MI
Sports
City
Midland, MI
City
Homer, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
ClickOnDetroit.com

Holy smokes! A look at this year’s 5th Annual Michigan Rib Fest

When making that perfect rack of ribs, you must smoke them on low heat and, after several hours, take a look - absolute perfection. Charlie Weston of Charlie’s Smoking BBQ was up early Sunday, prepping for another jam-packed day at Michigan Rib Fest. “For me, it’s the smoke and...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Lakes Loons#Grand Slam#The Dayton Dragons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Midland Daily News

Sixty years of Bay City fireworks

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. An estimated 100,000 people converged on Bay City on Saturday for the third and final night of the city's annual Fourth of July fireworks. They arrived on boats and on bikes, on foot or by car. Rachel Hitz, a...
BAY CITY, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy