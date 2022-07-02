Another Vargas grand slam caps big Loons comeback win

While the nation celebrated Independence Day on Monday, Logan McCoy hopes to be celebrating a different kind of freedom exactly a week later - the opportunity to finally get back to playing the game he loves. McCoy, a 2021 graduate of Dow High and co-captain of the Chargers' state semifinalist baseball team, has been sidelined since tearing the ACL in his left knee last September during Hope College's fall season. He is scheduled to have his final doctor's appointment on July 11 and is expected to finally be given clearance to begin playing for Berryhill Post 165. "It's a waiting game, a long recovery," admitted McCoy, an excellent infielder and one of Berryhill's top hitters.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO