Big Horn County, MT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Stillwater, Yellowstone by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 21:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Carbon, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 12:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Carbon; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Madison; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 423 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD BROADWATER CARBON FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN MADISON MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK STILLWATER SWEET GRASS WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
moderncampground.com

Flooding Prompts Closure of Several Montana Campgrounds

This season is the perfect time to camp in Montana, however, getting access to campgrounds this year may be difficult following the major flooding last month. “The East Rosebud has significant road damage throughout the drainage,” Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, the public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service, said Tuesday.
MONTANA STATE
Q2 News

Here's how the holiday is shaping up

We will continue to see chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day tomorrow. If you have any festivities planned for the Fourth, make sure to move indoors if storms approach your area.
ENVIRONMENT
tetongravity.com

Bison Gores Tourist in Yellowstone

According to Buckrail News, a Bison charged and gored a Colorado man in Yellowstone on Monday. The man was with his family on the way to visit Giant Geyser at Old Faithful when a bull bison advanced on and charged the group. The park released a statement saying that the family failed to leave the area upon realizing that a bison was nearby, and the bison charged and gored the man who sustained injuries to his arm. The man was brought to Eastern Idaho Medical Center where he will undergo treatment. This incident is still under investigation and there is no additional information currently. This is the second incident involving bison attacks this year so we should all take this as a reminder that wildlife can be dangerous and unpredictable. It is important to respect and appreciate wildlife from a distance.
ACCIDENTS
KULR8

Person dies after a stabbing on South 27th Street in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A person died after a stabbing near South 27th Street and 3rd Avenue South in Billings around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the victim was brought to the hospital and later died due to their injuries. There is no threat to the...
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Police Officer, K-9 Involved in Crash of Patrol Vehicle

A serious vehicle crash in Billings shut down a busy intersection on Thursday evening (6/30) that sent two individuals to the hospital, including one Billings Police officer. According to the social media post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the traffic crash happened around 6 pm last night (Thursday) at the intersection of S. 24th West and Monad Road and involved two vehicles.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Miss Montana Scholarship Organization crowns Miss Montana 2022

BILLINGS- On Saturday night, the Miss Montana Scholarship Organization crowned their Miss Montana and Miss Montana Outstanding Teen 2022 at Movement Montana. Jessica Criss reigned as Miss Montana for the last two years in the midst of the pandemic, and Annika Bennion was Miss Montana Outstanding Teen. After a rigorous...
MONTANA STATE
bigfoot99.com

Rainbow Family Gathering ‘officially’ starts tomorrow

This year’s gathering of the Rainbow Family in the Routt National Forest just over the Wyoming state line “officially” starts tomorrow. Attendees have been amassing at Adams Park for the last two weeks. Some have arrived in run-down, hippie-style school buses true to their stereotype, others in...
CARBON COUNTY, WY
yourbigsky.com

Crash prompts intersection closure in Billings

The Billings Police Department is responding to a car accident on Wednesday afternoon where the subject of the accident is pinned on 20th Avenue West and King Avenue West. Due to the vehicle crash, the intersection of King Avenue is completely shut down and residents are asked to use a different route to reach their destination.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

A woman in Billings was offered $3,000 to change flights

BILLINGS, MONTANA- What’s the dollar amount it would take to get you off your flight?. We’ve seen crazy headlines the last couple of weeks from the airlines offering up to $10,000 for you to change flights. One woman, Blanca Tirado, who was departing out of the Billings Logan...
BILLINGS, MT

