Flood Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Jo Daviess; Stephenson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN JO DAVIESS AND STEPHENSON COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Freeport, Lena, Stockton, Warren, Elizabeth, Cedarville, Davis, Woodbine, Dakota, Scales Mound, Apple River, Winslow, Rock City, Nora, Schapville, Buena Vista, Rock Grove, Oneco, Guilford and Orangeville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO