Flood Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 22:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Branch; Cass; St. Joseph FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan, including the following counties, in northern Indiana, Lagrange. In southwest Michigan, Branch, Cass MI and St. Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1057 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sturgis, Three Rivers, Constantine, White Pigeon, Centreville, Marcellus, Nottawa, Fawn River, Burr Oak, Fishers Lake, Klinger Lake, Moore Park, Wasepi, Clear Lake, Corey Lake, Howardsville, Findley, Jones, Howe and Wakelee. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
