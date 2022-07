If you're looking for great Chinese cuisine, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for Shanghainese food in Cleveland, this is the place to go. Located in AsiaTown, LJ Shanghai is known for their delicious, steaming hot xiaolongbao (soup dumplings). Other customer favorites include the pan-fried beef daoxiao noodles, Chongqing spicy beef noodle soup, and sweet and sour ribs.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO