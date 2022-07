MADISON/OXFORD – Joseph Edward Carlson, age 75, went on to his final hunting grounds, on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Joe Cool was born on March 24, 1947, in Madison, WI to George and Mary (Stumpf) Carlson. After high school he joined the US Navy during the Vietnam Conflict, serving two years on the USS Bausell. Joe Cool worked as a pressman at Rock Ten for 25 years and went on to work at Great Big Pictures where he retired. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. Joe loved his cats (Blue & A.C.) but especially his family. Joe Cool was always the life of the party.

