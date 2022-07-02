ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

D-backs rack up eight extra-base hits, rout Rockies

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EizTC_0gSkimbL00

Alek Thomas homered, tripled and drove in three runs to help the Arizona Diamondbacks earn a 9-3 win against the Colorado Rockies in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night in Denver.

David Peralta added a homer and a double, Carson Kelly also homered and Josh Rojas had three hits, including two doubles, for the Diamondbacks, who have won three of four following a five-game losing streak.

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (7-5) allowed two runs, one earned, and five hits over seven innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Ryan McMahon and Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies, who have lost four of six.

Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela (3-5) left after two innings because of apparent shoulder tightness. He allowed three runs and four hits, struck out one and walked one.

Rojas opened the game with a double to deep right field. Thomas followed with an opposite-field triple into the left field corner for a quick 1-0 lead.

Senzatela struck out Ketel Marte, but Christian Walker dropped a single into shallow center field to make it 2-0.

Carson Kelly homered to center with one out in the second to make it 3-0.

Merrill Kelly, who came within one out of his first career complete game against the visiting Rockies in a 4-1 win on May 6, got into a jam in the fifth when Colorado put runners on first and third with no outs. The Rockies could only plate one run on a double-play grounder by Elias Diaz, however, cutting the lead to 3-1.

Peralta re-established a three-run cushion with a solo homer in the sixth, his 10th of the season.

Thomas, a rookie center fielder, hit an opposite-field, two-run homer in the seventh to extend the advantage to 6-1.

McMahon went deep in the bottom of the seventh to trim the lead to 6-2, but the Diamondbacks answered again, scoring two more runs in the eighth.

Blackmon, who turned 36 on Friday, cut the deficit to 8-3 in the eighth with his 13th home run of the season, which matched his total from last season in 150 games.

Rojas doubled to lead off the ninth and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-3.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Merrill Kelly
Person
David Peralta
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Homer
Yardbarker

Surprise Team Expected to Make a Push For Nazem Kadri in Free Agency

Nazem Kadri is going to get paid this summer. After a season in which he scored 87 points in 71 games and put forth an incredible effort in the playoffs, he’s one of the more interesting names on the free-agent market this summer. He proved to a lot of doubters that he could be productive in big games and said after winning the Stanley Cup, “For everybody who thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”
DENVER, CO
Inside The Mariners

Status Report: Mariners RHP Paul Sewald

After helping lead the Mariners' bullpen to a spectacular season in 2021, there was skepticism as to whether or not Paul Sewald could repeat this performance. So far in 2022, Sewald has met expectations; and in many ways, he seems like a guy who is here to stay. Sewald was...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Backs#Mariners#The Colorado Rockies
Sportsnaut

Tigers overcome starter’s injury to defeat Guardians

Eric Haase homered, Riley Greene knocked in two runs and the host Detroit Tigers completed a doubleheader sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 5-3 victory on Monday night. Jonathan Schoop supplied two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Schoop finished the doubleheader with six hits. Harold Castro added...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy