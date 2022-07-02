ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

New audio from 2020 teargassing at Lee Circle released after Richmond police ordered to retract tweet about incident

By Ben Dennis
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oppdn_0gSkii4R00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Never-before-released police audio surrounding the 2020 teargassing of peaceful protestors at the site of a Confederate statue in Richmond has been unearthed. The audio release comes just after the terms of a settlement between Richmond police and demonstrators was unsealed on Friday, July 1.

Demonstrators at the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond on June 1, 2020, collectively presented two lawsuits after the incident , which was one of several demonstrations that occurred after the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

Richmond police ordered to retract 2020 tweet about teargassing demonstrators at Confederate statue

“Are we clear to use chemical agents?” one officer can be heard asking before the incident.

“10-4,” someone responded.

Several minutes passed before an unintelligible muffled voice from an officer was heard, and someone responded: “Copy, gas deployed 19:36,” which marked the time of the incident.

The recordings will likely be included in an expected bundle of documents, including body-worn video, that will be publicly available at the Library of Virginia. The wealth of information is part of a February settlement between police and demonstrators.

The terms of the deal were ordered sealed until July.

Richmond Police tweeted after the tear-gas incident that “some officers in that area were cut off by violent protesters. The gas was necessary to get them to safety.”

Video showed that was not true.

Friday, two years later, the department retracted this tweeted, and apologized, saying the statement was “false.”

“This was a determined, peaceful protest,” said Andrew Bodoh, the lawyer who helped settle the lawsuits from demonstrators.

Bodoh shared the police audio with 8News after the terms of the settlement were unsealed.

“Let’s get a perimeter around the monument, full 360 perimeter around the monument,” an officer said after gas was first deployed.

“OC is being deployed, OC is being deployed,” someone later said. OC is a type of chemical irritant that’s typically housed in a handheld canister.

Richmond settles another suit over 2020 teargassing at Lee Circle

“We have to rely on the common sense of police officers, both, to realize that ‘Hey, this is not the time for us to do this.’ But also, for all of the officers standing around to say, ‘No we can’t do this, because this is not justified, this is not right,'” Bodoh said Friday. “And we want the public to be able to see that the officers had that opportunity.”

One day after the teargassing, Mayor Stoney and then-Police Chief William Smith apologized. The chief was then ousted at the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Father, artist identified as victim of City Dogs shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A weekend filled with gun violence in Richmond left a 36-year-old dead in the Fan. Kyle Stoner was gunned down while out on the patio of City Dogs on Sunday night. People have been laying flowers and other mementos in front of City Dogs, where Kyle...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

7 shot, 1 dead after two Richmond shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A weekend meant for celebrations turned violent from Jackson Ward to The Fan. Richmond police are investigating two separate shootings that killed one and injured several people during the 4th of July weekend. The first shooting happened on West Main Street at City Dogs on Sunday...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WTVR CBS 6

Gunman opens fire on I-95 driver in Richmond

RICHMOND Va. — Police are looking for the person who opened fire on Interstate 95 in Richmond early Monday morning. The gunfire injured a driver. "Virginia State Police was notified of a single-vehicle crash along the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 71 mile marker in the City of Richmond. The Honda Civic was eventually located at a gas station in the 4400 block of Commerce Road, just off Bells Road Exit 69," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old male from Richmond, Va., was located inside the Honda and found to be suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to VCU Medical Center and is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, wounds."
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Police: Boy fatally shot at Virginia party, another injured

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) -- Police say a child is dead and another person is injured after multiple shootings at a party in central Virginia. Local news outlets report officers were called to an event venue in suburban Richmond on Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival,...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

9 drivers killed during July 4 weekend, 69 arrested for driving under influence in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine people, including three motorcyclists, died this past Fourth of July weekend across Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. The nine deadly crashes happened in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth and the counties of Chesterfield, Botetourt, King William, Loudoun and Warren. VSP said the motorcycle crashes happened in the cities of Franklin and Portsmouth and Chesterfield County. One person was also killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in King William County.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Confederate#The Library Of Virginia#Richmond Police
cbs19news

Ex-police employee charged in killings of 2 Virginia women

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Two women have been found dead and a retired police department employee has been charged with second-degree murder in their killings following a lengthy weekend standoff. Henrico County police say the incident began Saturday afternoon with a reported shooting at a home. Arriving officers heard gunfire,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

VSP seeking information after man was shot multiple times on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is seeking information after a car was found riddled with bullets in the City of Richmond Monday morning. At 2:42 a.m., Virginia State Police was notified of a single-vehicle crash along I-95 south near mile marker 71. A gray Honda Civic was later found at a gas station in the 4400 block of Commerce Road, just off Bells Road Exit 69.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Fire that engulfed Richmond school deemed accidental

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A nighttime blaze that engulfed a historic elementary school in Virginia's capital city has been deemed "accidental" but the exact cause remains undetermined after a lengthy fire department investigation. The Richmond Fire Department said in a statement Friday evening that the months-long investigation into the William...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
rvahub.com

Cowardin Avenue & Bainbridge Street Hit and Run

Saturday, July 2, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the Richmond Police Crash Team investigators responded to the intersection of Cowardin Avenue & Bainbridge Street for the report of a hit and run. Investigators arrived and found an adult female pedestrian down and in the roadway. She was attempting to cross the...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy