ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Video: 11-year-old boy shot with airsoft gun in the Bronx

By Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrxWS_0gSkihBi00

CROTONA PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — An 11-year-old boy who was playing outside his home June 26 was shot by a stranger, police said Friday.

The boy, who lives near Charlotte Street and East 170th Street, was playing when an unknown man “began asking him personal questions about himself,” police said. The suspect then pulled out an airsoft gun and shot it at the boy about five times.

The incident was captured on video.

(NYPD)

Police said the suspect, along with two other people, ran away on foot. No arrests have been made.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man, 62, fatally shot in Bronx drive-by shooting, police say

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting in the Bronx Monday night, police said. Cops said the victim was outside talking to two young men near 2431 Prospect Avenue in Belmont at around 10:30 p.m. when someone drove up and opened fire, killing him. […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Man fatally stabbed while sleeping in NYC park: NYPD

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was sleeping in a Manhattan park when he was fatally stabbed in the stomach early Tuesday morning, police said. Authorities found the 34-year-old victim with a stab wound in the torso near West and Christopher streets in the West Village at around 4:40 a.m. The victim was taken […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The Bronx#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Kelvin White, 43, Arrested

On Monday, July 04, 2022, at 2308 hours, the following 43-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Kelvin White. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. unlawful imprisonment;. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Deadly NYC Dispute Ends With Man Stabbed in Head Multiple Times, Cops Say; 3 Arrested

Three men are facing charges in connection to a deadly incident in which a 32-year-old man died after being stabbed in the head multiple times in Queens, police said. According to the NYPD, at around 3:12 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call of a dispute at the corner of 98 Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Once officers arrived, a man was discovered with multiple stab wounds to the head and a 32-year-old woman with a laceration to her left arm.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Hate crimes, arson police investigate fire at Long Island mosque

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (PIX11) — The FBI is working with Suffolk officials to investigate an explosion outside a Ronkonkoma mosque as a possible Hate Crime. A large crescent moon – a Muslim symbol – was burned outside the Masjid Fatima Al-Zahra mosque on Lake Shore Road on Monday morning, officials said. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray […]
RONKONKOMA, NY
PIX11

Mom allegedly attacks safety agent at Staten Island school

CLIFTON, Staten Island (PIX11) — A mom allegedly attacked a school safety agent in Staten Island on Tuesday morning, police said. The safety agent was taken from IS 49 to a hospital for treatment, officials said. Police arrested Allena Abrams, 43, on an assault charge. Abrams “forcibly threw” the agent to the ground after a […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WTNH

Bridgeport woman left toddlers in hot car: police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport woman was due in court Tuesday for charges related to leaving her two children unattended in a hot car in June. Bridgeport police received multiple 911 calls on June 18 reporting that two toddlers had been left alone in a hot car. The car was left sitting in a […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

Man shot in the face in Staten Island bar: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11)– A 48-year-old man was shot in the face at a Staten Island bar early Saturday morning, police said. The victim was struck inside Shakers Bar at 772 Richmond Terrace at around 3 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No information about the suspect was available […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Police: 2 men fatally struck during NY ‘road rage’ dispute

KENT, N.Y. (AP) — Police say two men got out of their cars to argue on a New York highway and were fatally struck by a third car. The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 84 in the town of Kent. New York state police say 38-year-old Mark Hall and 22-year-old Fabian […]
KENT, NY
PIX11

PIX11

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy