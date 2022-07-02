Main Stage performer Doc Robinson gives Siouxlanders early show at Vangarde Arts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday in the Park begins on Saturday, but some of the festivities kicked off Friday night.
Over at Vangarde Arts a pre-party was held where attendees were able to get an early preview of Main Stage performer Doc Robinson.
The Director at Vangarde Arts said that sometimes getting these shows ready to go is difficult.Everything you need to know about 2022 Saturday in the Park
“We’ve done a kick-off party like I said probably for at least 20 years, not every year we don’t do it because it don’t always work out cause of all the bookings. Everything you do is all about timing, whether it works for them or not,” said Brant Stockton.
Local Sioux City band Ultra Violet Fever took the stage before Robinson. They were apart of the Main Stage at Saturday in the Park last year.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0