ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Event honors the country and those who serve this holiday weekend

CBS19
CBS19
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TYLER, Texas — The Rose City Airfest took to the skies on Friday evening. In attendance were countless veterans and active military members. CBS 19's Bryce Brauneisen went to the Airfest to ask members of the military, "What does the Fourth of July mean to you?" "The Fourth...

www.cbs19.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

Rose City Airfest proceeds to benefit local veterans

TYLER, Texas — The second Rose City Airfest was a major success, bringing in over 4,000 attendees to watch historic planes soar through the East Texas skies. It also served a much greater cause. Proceeds from the event are going straight to CampV, a local veteran resource center. CampV's...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Walking to honor veterans who've fallen to suicide

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — As we celebrate America's independence, you may be barbecuing or hitting the lake. But one group of veterans came to Cedar Creek Lake with something other than celebrating on their minds. In the intense heat on Monday, a pair of veterans with the 82nd Airborne...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

A Surprising Place to Enjoy an Actually Amazing Breakfast in East Texas?

I found one of the most surprising places to have one of the best breakfast experiences in Tyler and Longview, Texas. So to be clear: It's not that I'm surprised that the food is amazing, because most of us in East Texas are fully aware of the awesomeness of Jucy's hamburgers and such. But, I was NOT expecting to be so won over by their breakfast offerings.
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Tyler, TX
Society
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
KETK / FOX51 News

Meet the 85th East Texas Yamboree Queen

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — The Twentieth Century Club has announced the 85th East Texas Yamboree Queen: Caroline (Carly) Michelle Dean. Carly represents the Twentieth Century Club and is a member of the National Honor Society, Gilmer FFA and is on the Varsity Volleyball and Powerlifting teams at Gilmer High School. In her free time, she […]
KETK / FOX51 News

The tiny East Texans born today in the U.S.A.

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — These brand new East Texans joined the U.S.A. on the most patriotic day in the country this year. CHRISTUS Health shared photos from their Tyler and Longview locations of the newborns born on the Fourth of July. You can view all of their pictures below – all courtesy of CHRISTUS Trinity […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Cbs 19#Airfest#Ssg
CBS19

Stepping Stone Preschool held a patriotic assembly

TYLER, Texas — Tyler's Stepping Stone Preschool hosted a patriotic parade for their students this morning. Students marched to the beat as music played while they took to the school's parking lot in their best red, white, and blue outfits while their family and friends cheered them on. Storybook...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

2022 Independence Day fireworks, events in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Burn bans have put a damper on many Independence Day fireworks celebrations but there are still some activities scheduled in East Texas. Canton - 4th of July Celebration Monday, July 4, Downtown Square/enter at First Monday Parking off 859 (West Gate Parking), 5 p.m. - fireworks at dark.
EAST TEXAS, PA
easttexasradio.com

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. One of our Pharmacists, Pejman Pirmoradi, recently traveled to Ethiopia for business and had the honor of meeting with the Ethiopian Minister of Women and Social Affairs, Dr. Ergoge Tesfaye. She told him about her goal of donating one million books for the Abrehot Library in the capital city. While Ethiopia is a wealthy country, it has much poverty. Pejman has pledged to donate 100,000 books to this effort. We would like to ask the community to help in collecting books for Pejman to send to Ethiopia. The books can be used or new, for any age. We are collecting books at the hospital. You may reach out to pejman.pirmoradi@christushealth.org for any questions. If you are interested in donating monetarily, we have set up a fund through the Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation. You can write a check and earmark it for “Ethiopian library.” Thank you in advance for your generosity.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas Yamboree Fireworks Show lights up the sky in Gilmer

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — East Texans are celebrating Independence Day in Gilmer with food trucks and vendors gathering with their hand-made crafts like laser-carved decor, quilts and woven blankets. There were also fun activities such as a bubble booth for kids and family to enjoy. “The yamboree was started in 1935 and it was done […]
CBS19

Rose City Airfest takes flight in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Tyler will host the Second Annual Rose City Airfest on Friday, an event that was a hit the first time around. This year, the B-29 plane will be active. It's one of two historic models left flying in the world. There will also be various planes flying around the East Texas skies and touching down at the airport for those to observe.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Lake Gladewater 4th of July

Stateline Fireworks in Tyler saw a steady flow of customers Sunday. Store manager Maria Alvarez said sales have gone up by the day.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy