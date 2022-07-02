Event honors the country and those who serve this holiday weekend

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. One of our Pharmacists, Pejman Pirmoradi, recently traveled to Ethiopia for business and had the honor of meeting with the Ethiopian Minister of Women and Social Affairs, Dr. Ergoge Tesfaye. She told him about her goal of donating one million books for the Abrehot Library in the capital city. While Ethiopia is a wealthy country, it has much poverty. Pejman has pledged to donate 100,000 books to this effort. We would like to ask the community to help in collecting books for Pejman to send to Ethiopia. The books can be used or new, for any age. We are collecting books at the hospital. You may reach out to pejman.pirmoradi@christushealth.org for any questions. If you are interested in donating monetarily, we have set up a fund through the Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation. You can write a check and earmark it for “Ethiopian library.” Thank you in advance for your generosity.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO