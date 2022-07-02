ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne native Williams named head women’s basketball coach at Chicago State

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xseJF_0gSkhoP000

CHICAGO (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Andrea Williams is getting another crack at being a Division I head coach. On Friday, Williams was named the newest head coach at Chicago State University.

During her 27-year coaching career, Williams made a stop at her home town when she served as an assistant for Purdue Fort Wayne’s women’s basketball team for the 2015-2016 season . Her most recent Division I head coaching gig was at the Air Force Academy, where she ran the program from 2010-2015.

Williams’ takes over at Chicago State after serving as the head women’s hoops coach at Division II Fort Valley State, where she led the program for three seasons.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Fort Wayne’s Williams ready to lead Chicago State

CHICAGO (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Andrea Williams is back on the sidelines leading a Division I women’s basketball program as the Homestead High School graduate has been named the new head coach at Chicago State University. Williams spent the last three seasons leading Division II program Fort Valley State. Prior to that she served […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

OPS Football wins 12U national championship

CHICAGO (WANE) – The Optimum Performance Sports Football Academy is bringing a national championship back to Fort Wayne. The OPS 12 & Under squad won the championship in their division at the Pylon 7-on-7 national championship tournament in Chicago over the holiday weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
WANE 15

Bellmont’s Lee inks with Saint Francis baseball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont High School senior Magnuss Lee is taking his talents to Saint Francis as the standout catcher signed to play for the Cougars on Tuesday afternoon at the Hutzell Center. Lee helped the Braves finish 12-10 overall and 5-2 in NE8 play this past spring. He hit .275 with 4 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Spun

Former College Basketball Star Dee Brown Lands Coaching Job

Former Illinois star Dee Brown has accepted the head coaching position at Roosevelt University in Chicago. Brown, previously an assistant at University of Illinois Chicago, posted a video Monday night thanking his old school while clearing out his office. A two-time consensus All-American, Brown scored 1,812 total points during his...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Williams, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
College Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN
College Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Basketball
wfft.com

Five area boys selected for all-state teams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association dropped this year's all-state baseball lineups. Representing in 4A is catcher Sam Gladd out of Columbia City high school. In 2A there were three representatives, Alec Hershberger (Fairfield) and Owen Willard (Eastside). Willard is a repeat all-state performer.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE 15

McIvor, Cooper returning to Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that defenseman Marcus McIvor and forward Oliver Cooper have re-signed for the 2022-23 season. McIvor, 28, will enter his third season with the Komets. Last season, the University of New Brunswick graduate scored 24 points (5g, 19a) in 48 regular season games. The 6’2 blueliner also skated […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago State University#Coaching#The Air Force Academy#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne ranked worst city for recreation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For years, Fort Wayne residents have opined about there being nothing to do in the city. A new ranking would seem to agree. Fort Wayne was ranked last (No. 100) in a WalletHub report on 2022’s Best and Worst Cities for Recreation. The...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WANE 15

So why are we getting heavy rain?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County including Fort Wayne saw heavy rainfall Tuesday morning with many areas getting 3 to 4 inches of rain in just a couple of hours. Many areas could get a total of 6 inches, leaving many areas flooded. So, why are we seeing all of this rain when it’s […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Downtown Burger King up and running

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police received reports Sunday evening that the drive-through speaker at the Burger King on E Jefferson Boulevard had caught fire. Police say crews went to the scene. WANE 15 went to the scene and saw it operating normally. We will update this story as we learn more.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne Police: Man dies from fireworks injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man is dead after being burned by fireworks just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Lynfield Drive, Fort Wayne Police say. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said. We will have more...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy