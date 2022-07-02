ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Arrest after attempted robbery of probation worker in Downtown Fresno, deputies say

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 59-year-old man was arrested following an attempted robbery in Downtown Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Wayne Campbell, 59, assaulted an employee of Fresno County’s Probation Department in Downtown Fresno at around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday. It is alleged that Campbell shoved the female county employee from behind and attempted to steal the bag she was carrying. Drivers in the area distracted Campbell while the incident was taking place causing him to run away.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, property crimes detectives identified Campbell as the suspect and made contact with him in Courthouse Park in Downtown Fresno on Thursday. He has since been booked into Fresno County Jail in connection with the attempted robbery as well as several misdemeanor charges. His bail was set at $93,000.

