Effective: 2022-07-05 08:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Campbell; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Deuel; Douglas; Edmunds; Faulk; Gregory; Haakon; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Hughes; Hutchinson; Hyde; Jackson; Jerauld; Jones; Kingsbury; Lake; Lyman; McCook; Mellette; Miner; Potter; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 436 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CAMPBELL CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DEUEL DOUGLAS EDMUNDS FAULK GREGORY HAAKON HAMLIN HAND HANSON HUGHES HUTCHINSON HYDE JACKSON JERAULD JONES KINGSBURY LAKE LYMAN MCCOOK MELLETTE MINER POTTER SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP WALWORTH

