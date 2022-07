At least seven people were killed Monday and dozens of others were injured when a gunman fired into the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park with a high-powered rifle. The downtown streets of the Chicago suburb are now lined with memorials honoring the victims of the massacre as community members, wearing Highland Park Strong ribbons, raise money for families of the deceased and take steps to cope with this tragedy while police continue to investigate.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO