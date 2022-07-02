ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torri Huske wins six medals at World Championships

By Jake Rohm
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Yorktown High School alum Torri Huske is coming home from Budapest with a lot of hardware.

The U.S. swimmer, and sophomore at Stanford, won three gold medals and three bronze medals in her eight total events. Huske leaves Budapest with the most medals by any swimmer.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (in 2021), Huske brought home a silver medal in the 400-meter medley relay, however just missed the podium in her main event, the 100-meter butterfly.

“It was heartbreaking, I’m not going to lie,” said Huske. “Getting fourth at the Olympics by a hundredth of a second. I think that’s what made a difference in my training this year. Just always having that goal to work toward.”

This time around, Huske would not be denied. She won gold in the 100-meter fly, setting an American record. She also took gold as a leg on the 400 medley relay and the 400 mixed medley relay.

Her bronze medals were won in the 100-meter freestyle, 400 freestyle relay, and the 400 mixed freestyle relay.

Huske, at 19-years-old, became the fifth U.S. female swimmer to ever win six or more medals at a single world championships. She joins the elite company of Missy Franklin (2013), Katie Ledecky (2017), and Simone Manuel (2017,2019).

“It didn’t really feel super real,” said Huske. “Even when I was on the podium, I feel like I was still processing it. It was an amazing feeling knowing that all of your work paid off.”

