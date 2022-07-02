ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emory, VA

Emory & Henry named official member of South Atlantic Conference

By Nick Dugan
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aOKdY_0gSkeQhj00

(WJHL) – After spending last season as an NCAA Division II independent program, Friday marked the Wasps’ official entry into The South Atlantic Conference.

Emory & Henry will be the 13th full member of the conference, which spans four states (Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina) and includes other area schools such as Tusculum University at UVA-Wise.

The proximity of opposing schools provides opportunities that more current students and College supporters will be able to travel to road competitions,” Director of Athletics Anne Crutchfield released in a statement. “Joining the SAC will create some true rivalries that should get our student-athletes and our fans excited.”

E&H athletes will be eligible to receive weekly and all-conference awards this upcoming season, but teams will not be eligible to compete for SAC championships until 2023-24 as part of their NCAA Division II realignment.

The next phase of that realignment will come on July 14, as the NCAA will render a decision from the school’s first year provisional report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Marmo relishing his return home to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian League is set for a pair of days off after the Fourth of July holiday this week – giving players, coaches and staff a chance for a breather. Perhaps, even a chance to return home or visit friends and family. For one Johnson City Doughboy, that trip home […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU baseball already eager to return in 2023

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As a handful of Buccaneer baseball players continue cutting their teeth in the Appy League this summer, they have their eyes set on another successful spring at Thomas Stadium. This past season, the Bucs took a few games to find their footing. But, once they did, they caught fire. ETSU […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

King hoping Appy League experience carries into senior season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian League is nearing the midway point of its second season in its current format. For some fans, the college wood-bat league structures is still new to them. But, for ETSU shortstop Ashton King, the Doughboys are all he’s known the last two summers. The Knoxville native has grown […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Virginia College Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
City
Emory, VA
Emory, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
State
South Carolina State
WJHL

ETSU helps guide region’s tourism industry

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University and the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association (NETTA) continue to direct focus on the tourism industry in the region and the professionals who keep it running. The two organizations teamed up to offer a Hospitality and Tourism Management Certification course for industry professionals interested in honing their skills. […]
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Huge turnout for World Footbrake Challenge at Bristol Dragway

BRISTOL, Tenn. — In terms of turnout, the BTE World Footbrake Challenge XVI exceeded expectations over the weekend at Bristol Dragway. There were 434 entries Friday when Edmond Ellison beat Corey Griffith in a $15,000-to-win main event. The number reached 450 on Saturday when Chris Fitton won his final-round matchup against Lucas Walker.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

River Riders navigate late Axmen run for road win

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton seemed well on its way to a victory after just the first inning from Hunter Wright Stadium, as Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Alex McCoy each hit homers to build a 5-1 lead. However, a furious eighth-inning comeback from Kingsport put them in front, 8-7, off the bat of Jake Perry. But, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

A look at Rocky Fork State Park

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tusculum University#Emory Henry#Wasps#Uva Wise#Sac#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Meet the Mayor: Johnson City Mayor, Joe Wise

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield sits down with Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise to discuss his leadership background and ongoing projects throughout the city. Have a question for the Mayor who represents the city or county where you live in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia? Email them to KGrosfield@WJHL.com.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New monument honoring Navy Seabees unveiled at Mountain Home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A monument honoring the Seabees, the Navy Construction Battalion, was unveiled Monday at Mountain Home. Seabees are responsible for building and maintaining Navy infrastructure – from bridges to bunkers – in the U.S. and abroad. There is also a Seabee monument at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Flyboys sweep home-and-home series with Doughboys

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pair of early home runs, coupled with some late insurance ensured Greeneville’s 12-7 victory over Johnson City at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Sunday night. The Flyboys let loose three home runs in total in the victory, including Beau Ankeney’s fourth of the season. Science Hill product Caleb Marmo […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Thompson takes Volunteer win after crazy final lap

BULLS GAP — Philip Thompson weaved his way through a last-lap melee to win Saturday’s Crate Late Model feature at Volunteer Speedway. Running fourth heading into the final lap, Thompson saw race leader Zach Sise spin out after getting tangled up with a lapped car. Right behind him, Sise’s brother Trevor, running in second place, spun out after contact from Rusty Ballenger.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Johnson City Press

Moment with a Manager: Freda Starnes

Education: Associate Degree from Mountain Empire Community College, Bachelor of Business Administration from King College, Master of Business Administration from King University and a Graduate Certificate in Local Government Management from Virginia Tech. Title: County Administrator. Company: Scott County, Virginia. What do you do? Direct and supervise the day-to-day operations...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Abortion rights protestors march through Johnson City

Abortion rights protesters marched through Johnson City on Monday, the latest in a series of demonstrations that have occurred locally since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, allowing states to now ban abortion. Tennessee is one of 13 states that have passed "trigger" laws that would ban...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Grilling tips from Texas Roadhouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As Fourth of July cookouts commence, do you have what it takes to become a grill master for your guest? Texas Roadhouse shares tips and tricks for grilling out this holiday.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Site work expected to begin soon for $37M housing project in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — After a delay of about three months, developer Danny Karst said he hopes site work will begin this month for the $37 million housing project being built across from Bristol Motor Speedway. When completed, The Overlook will contain 165 single-family homes — 97 detached houses and...
BRISTOL, TN
cardinalnews.org

Russell County soldier was called ‘a one-man army’

It’s hard to read about Junior Spurrier’s exploits during World War II without imagining the movie that could be made from them. Picture an old-school, two-fisted action yarn in the mode of “The Dirty Dozen” or “Where Eagles Dare,” a literal barn-burner advertised by a poster replete with muzzle flashes, gritted teeth, flying shell casings and other signatures of battlefield mayhem.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy