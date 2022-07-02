Emory & Henry named official member of South Atlantic Conference

(WJHL) – After spending last season as an NCAA Division II independent program, Friday marked the Wasps’ official entry into The South Atlantic Conference.

Emory & Henry will be the 13th full member of the conference, which spans four states (Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina) and includes other area schools such as Tusculum University at UVA-Wise.

“ The proximity of opposing schools provides opportunities that more current students and College supporters will be able to travel to road competitions,” Director of Athletics Anne Crutchfield released in a statement. “Joining the SAC will create some true rivalries that should get our student-athletes and our fans excited.”

E&H athletes will be eligible to receive weekly and all-conference awards this upcoming season, but teams will not be eligible to compete for SAC championships until 2023-24 as part of their NCAA Division II realignment.

The next phase of that realignment will come on July 14, as the NCAA will render a decision from the school’s first year provisional report.

