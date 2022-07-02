ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Braves send Reds to third straight loss 9-1

By Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dWNzm_0gSke5Ux00

CINCINNATI (AP) — Max Fried won his eighth straight decision, Austin Riley put Atlanta ahead to stay in the first inning with his team-high 19th home run and the Atlanta Braves routed the Cincinnati Reds 9-1. Dansby Swanson added a three-run homer in the seventh for the defending World Series champion Braves, who are 22-6 since the start of June to close within 3 1/2 games of the NL East-leading New York Mets. Fried is 8-0 in 14 starts since losing his first two outings this season. He allowed one run and five hits in seven innings with four strikeouts and no walks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Boy dies in Mount Vernon fireworks incident

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WXIN) – An 11-year-old boy died in an incident involving fireworks in southwestern Indiana. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, the incident took place Sunday night at 932 N. Canal St., which is within the city limits. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:42 p.m. about a child who’d been seriously […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WDTN

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
numberfire.com

Adam Duvall not in Braves' lineup Sunday afternoon

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Duvall is being replaced in left field by Marcell Ozuna versus Reds starter Luis Castillo. In 290 plate appearances this season, Duvall has a .205 batting average with a .649 OPS, 10 home runs,...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
New York State
Local
Georgia Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Homer, GA
City
Homer, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Braves face the Cardinals leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (44-38, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-34, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (2-3, 2.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Braves: Ian Anderson (6-5, 5.31 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -148, Cardinals +126; over/under is 9...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WDTN

Columbus police take to social media to find suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police has taken to Facebook in an attempt to catch some of the city’s most wanted criminals. In an operation it is calling Operation Turn Up The Heat, the department has started posting mug shots of suspects wanted for crimes ranging from weapons violations, arson, kidnapping, robbery, and murder.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Homer
WDTN

Storms on the way Tuesday

A beautiful day outside with temperatures getting in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lots of sunshine, but that will end tonight as clouds increase. Tomorrow morning for the work commute will feature chances of showers and a possible rumble of thunder. Temperatures getting into the mid 90s. Humidity will be on the rise with a heat advisory until 9 pm as heat index values are expected to get into the triple digits. We are also in a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow in the afternoon and evening with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

ROME (AP) — A large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday and roared down a mountain in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring nine, authorities said, warning that the toll might climb.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves#The Cincinnati#Nl#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
WDTN

1 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Darke County Tuesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of East Cross Street in Palestine. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and a building was damaged.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Troy woman killed in Darke County motorcycle crash

Crews responded to the crash on the 6500 block of US Route 36 east of Covington around 11:50 p.m. William Moore, 31, of Fletcher, reportedly was driving west on US 36 when he and his passenger, Mackenzie Smith, 23, of Troy, traveled off the roadway into a ditch.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
FOX Sports

Astros host the Royals on home winning streak

Kansas City Royals (29-49, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (52-27, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (2-4, 4.38 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (6-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -240, Royals +197; over/under is 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WDTN

WDTN

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy