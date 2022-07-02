Braves send Reds to third straight loss 9-1

A beautiful day outside with temperatures getting in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lots of sunshine, but that will end tonight as clouds increase. Tomorrow morning for the work commute will feature chances of showers and a possible rumble of thunder. Temperatures getting into the mid 90s. Humidity will be on the rise with a heat advisory until 9 pm as heat index values are expected to get into the triple digits. We are also in a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow in the afternoon and evening with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO