Arkansas cattle producers are being urged to check their herds for unusual ticks and take measures to prevent transmission of theileriosis or other tick-related diseases. The warnings follow the recent finding of additional Asian long-horned ticks in northwest Arkansas by scientists with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. The invasive tick can transmit the Theileria Orientalis parasite, which attacks blood cells. The Ikeda genotype of this organism can be fatal to cattle.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO