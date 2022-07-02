ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Bucs trio making impact for Johnson City Doughboys

By Nick Dugan
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ashton King, Trevor Hanselman and Jackson McDavid all played crucial roles for ETSU baseball this spring, helping the program notch 30 wins.

When the time came for summer ball, they didn’t have to travel too far. All three have spent time with the Appalachian League’s Johnson City Doughboys over the past month, gaining valuable experience against some of the country’s top young players.

Ashton King didn’t take the field at the start of the summer, but has made big contributions since joining the clubhouse. The Knoxville native has 15 RBI in just 13 games, thus far.

Hanselman started five games for the Doughboys this season, allowing just six earned runs in 21.1 innings pitched before reaching his summer limit. McDavid has struck out seven batters in 4.1 innings of relief work.

“It’s good being here year-round in Johnson City – being around all my buddies and then also playing with some of the same teammates from school is good,” McDavid said in an interview on Friday. “Good to get the good team chemistry back.”

“Being from Knoxville, it’s not too far from home – so it’s nice to see all the fans come, not just to ETSU games and support, but come out to the Doughboys games as well and be supporters for both sides of school and summer ball,” King added.

The Doughboys are 12-14 near the midway point of the season and sit in third place in the Eastern Division standings.

