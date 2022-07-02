ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Watch: Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits for cycle in loss to Phillies

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UGkWn_0gSkdNKz00
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Arenado kicked off his cycle in the top half of the first inning. With two outs and Paul Goldschmidt on first base, Arenado smashed one off the top of the left-centerfield fence for an RBI triple.

In Arenado's next at-bat, he drove Goldschmidt home again in the third inning. This time, off a home run down the third baseline, landing just to the right of the foul pole.

Arenado led off the sixth inning, driving a 3-2 pitch down the third-base side for a double, putting him a single away from his second career cycle.

In the eighth, Arenado completed the cycle with a single off Phillies reliever Andrew Bellatti. Arenado hit a sharp ground ball to third baseman Matt Vierling, who bobbled the ball before overthrowing Rhys Hoskins at first base. The official scorer ruled the play a single, with a throwing error on Vierling, allowing Arenado to reach second base.

Ultimately, Arenado's performance wasn't enough to help lead the Cardinals to a win Friday night, as they fell to the Phils 5-3.

Arenado, who posted his second career cycle, became the first Cardinals player to accomplish the feat since Mark Grudzielanek in 2005.

The six-time All-Star is batting .288/.349./.523 with 15 home runs and 52 RBI in 75 games for the Cardinals this season.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees could bring back familiar utility man to provide depth

The New York Yankees are always looking for talented depth pieces, which is why they could bring back former utilityman Tyler Wade. Wade was DFAd the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend, struggling on the offensive side to make an impact. This season, Wade has made 67 appearances with 147...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Fans Worried by Latest Trade

If Landale's name doesn't sound familiar to Hawks fans, it's because he was with the team for less than a week. The Spurs included the Australian centers as part of the blockbuster Dejounte Murray trade. Landale averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 54 games for the Spurs last season.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

3 outfielders the New York Yankees could target at the trade deadline

One of the New York Yankees’ biggest weaknesses is right field, specifically Joey Gallo. Manager Aaron Boone can’t utilize Giancarlo Stanton as an everyday defender anymore, which automatically means Gallo is receiving a significant number of reps. However, general manager Brian Cashman will have an opportunity at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Twins turn improbable triple play vs. White Sox

The play began when Griffin Jax had men on first and second with nobody out. A fly ball by A.J. Pollock sailed into the right-center gap but Byron Buxton was there to make the catch at the wall. Adam Engel and Yoan Moncada were caught off guard, believing the ball...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Joe Harris, Seth Curry holding up Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have been in communication regarding a trade centering around Kyrie Irving. A framework for a potential deal has slowly started to emerge over the past day, but both sides are still some ways away. While Irving and Russell Westbrook have obviously been mentioned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Andrew Bellatti
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Mark Grudzielanek
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky named 'overvalued player' for 2022 NFL season

At this point, it's not even a poorly kept secret that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is widely viewed as a heavy favorite to be named starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers this summer over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. Truth be told, Pickett will probably be third on the depth chart if Rudolph remains with Pittsburgh into early September.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Star Signs With The Denver Nuggets

Andrews: "Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $13M+ deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN." Brown was a productive player on the Nets last season, so he is a solid pickup for a deep Nuggets team. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Rbi
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony Thinks The Denver Nuggets Should Retire His No. 15, But The Problem Is That Nikola Jokic Won Two MVP Awards Wearing That Number

Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest players of our generation but might end up not getting the recognition he once thought he was entitled to. Melo came into the league in 2003 alongside LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade. Outside LeBron, Melo was the most coveted prospect, coming off a National Championship with the Syracuse Orange.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Takes A Shot At Kevin Durant By Posting An Instagram Story: "Charles Barkley Has Been Proven Right... KD Couldn't Handle Being The Focal Point Of A Franchise And Drove The Bus Right Off The Cliff."

The most talked-about situation in the league right now is Kevin Durant's trade request to the Nets. It has sent the NBA into chaos as teams try to figure out if they can benefit from Brooklyn blowing up their team. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are both reportedly on the market, and will likely start the season as a part of different franchises depending on if the Nets can find the right deals for them.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Three Packers players who could make their first Pro Bowl in 2022

The Green Bay Packers sent three players to the Pro Bowl last season: Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Kenny Clark. In 2020, they sent seven players to the Pro Bowl including three first-timers: Aaron Jones, Jaire Alexander, and Elgton Jenkins. In fact, including last season, there have only been two seasons in the past 16 years in which the Packers did not send at least on player to the Pro Bowl for their first time. With that in mind, the odds are good that the Packers will send at least one player to the Pro for their first time this season, too. Which players, though, have the best odds?
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Should Packers consider signing JC Tretter?

JC Tretter originally broke into the NFL in 2013 with the Green Bay Packers after being selected the fourth round of the draft. He would play with the team for three seasons before signing with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns surprisingly released the starting center earlier this offseason after five...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Hesitant To Send Multiple Draft Picks Along With Russell Westbrook To Brooklyn For Kyrie Irving

Russell Westbrook is the albatross around the neck of the Los Angeles Lakers. Trading for him last offseason hampered the franchise severely this year as they gave up multiple valuable rotation players to get him on the team. Westbrook had a very tough year in LA as the Lakers' lack of depth meant that they would fail to qualify for the postseason.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

The Boston Celtics Have Made A Huge Addition To The Roster

Chinellato: " Danilo Gallinari is headed to Boston on a 2yr, $13M. Year 2 is a player option, per sources" Gallinari has spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, and he averaged 11.7 points on 38.7% shooting from the three-point range last season. He is a huge pickup...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Made A Shocking Claim About His Health

If Odell Beckham Jr. would have his way, he would like to be preparing for his ninth NFL season. Instead, he is set to miss most the 2022 campaign because of his ACL injury. He can’t do anything but go through the recovery process instead of participating in training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy