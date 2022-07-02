ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sour grapes: Counterfeiters nabbed for trying to pass off cheap wine as Bordeaux

By Asher Notheis, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of French gang members may be whining after they were caught by police for allegedly producing hundreds of thousands of bottles of fake Bordeaux wine, prosecutors said on Friday. About 20 people were arrested on Monday during an operation in seven different areas of France, three of whom...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

