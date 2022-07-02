ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Missouri Amtrak derailment victims might have given up rights to sue

By Kevin Barry
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLWAu_0gSkclMW00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Victims of the Amtrak derailment Monday are getting some unwelcome news less than a week after the deadly crashed that killed four people and injured more than 100 more.

“Amtrak is taking the position and has told passengers not only that they are not at fault for anything, but also that they have, in the fine print on the back of the ticket, is a comprehensive waiver,” said Schlichter Bogard & Denton LLP Managing Partner Jerry Schlichter.

“They say each passenger is responsible for waiving any right to go into court and only have an individual arbitration that can’t be as a group.”

4 passengers, 2 crew members file lawsuits over Amtrak train crash in Missouri

Jerry Schlichter just filed some of the first lawsuits against the railroad company, BNSF, Amtrak, and the company that owns the dump truck involved in the crash.

Arbitration is a different legal process with different rules.

“If the goal is to get to the facts and the bottom of what happened and who’s responsible, arbitration gets in the way of getting that necessary information,” Schlichter said.

That’s because in a civil court case, both the victims and the people they’re suing would have access to a lot of information, like crash data about the derailment, emails about previous issues, and much more.

“That’s all available in a court, its’ called discovery,” Schlichter said. “You can discover what the other side has. In arbitration, not available.”

Wisconsin Boy Scouts share their experiences about train derailment

Amtrak has been criticized for this clause before after implementing the waivers in January of 2019.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and U.S. Representative Conor Lamb, D-Pa., introduced The Ending Passenger Rail Forced Arbitration Act in 2021, trying to ban mandatory arbitration like Amtrak’s, but it hasn’t gone anywhere.

“That will be sorted out by a court, but I would suggest that there are few people that got on that train that ever thought if something catastrophic like this happened that they would be prohibited from going into court for their injuries,” Schlichter said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 35

imretired
4d ago

They want to sue the railroad for something they had no control over. The dump truck is the only one responsible for the accident

Reply(17)
18
Grumpy Old Man
3d ago

How many people read all the fine print on the back of any items purchased or on their employment paperwork. Take your magnifying glass next time you buy a concert ticket. Even an arbitrator is going to have a tough time ignoring that Amtrak and BNSF knew the crossing was dangerous and had it on a published to-do list.

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri Attorney General threatens to sue cities and counties for funding travel for abortions

Attorney General Eric Schmitt wants to stop Missouri cities and counties from using taxpayer dollars to pay for travel to other states for abortions. The Attorney General’s office warns that using taxpayer dollars, American Rescue Plan Act funds, or other revenue to fund abortions is “plainly illegal” under Missouri law. Schmitt says,” St. Louis City and County, Kansas City, and any others who attempt to authorize taxpayer-funded abortions will be met with a lawsuit.”
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Conor Lamb
Daily Mail

Widow of dump truck driver killed in Missouri Amtrak collision in which three others died files wrongful death lawsuit over 'ultra-hazardous' crossing as railway company sues the truck's owner

The first lawsuits have been filed only days after an Amtrak train collision and derailment in rural Missouri that left four people dead and injured up to 150 others. Amtrak and BNSF Railway Company filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the concrete contracting company that owns the dump truck hit Monday by the passenger train, the Kansas City Star reported.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
kcur.org

Missouri voting guide: What to know about the 2022 election

Missouri’s August 2 primary is fast approaching. Time to get things lined up so you know if you can vote, where you can vote, and what you’ll be voting on when Election Day rolls around. Missourians have some high-profile races coming up, with a long list of candidates...
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

After abortion ban, Missouri doctors grapple with the meaning of a ‘medical emergency’

Dr. Jeannie Kelly, a Washington University OB-GYN, is concerned for pregnant patients in Missouri. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Missouri became one of the first states to ban most abortions. There’s an exception in cases of medical emergency, which the state defines as “serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.”
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Lawsuits#Derailment#Traffic Accident#Missouri Amtrak#Bnsf
mymoinfo.com

Massive Catfish Caught In Missouri

(Troy) A Missouri woman reeled in an 82-pound catfish from the Missouri River in the northern part of the state. Cheyenne Haynes, who grew up in eastern Missouri’s Troy, tells K-T-V-I/T-V in St. Louis that reeling in the monster took about 20 minutes. After taking a few photos, she...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX4 News Kansas City

Federal judge rules in favor of pharmaceutical companies in West Virginia opioid case

A federal judge ruled in favor of three drug companies on Monday in a lawsuit accusing them of being responsible for the opioid epidemic in certain communities in West Virginia.  Judge David Faber rejected arguments from the city of Huntington, W.Va., and the Cabel County Commission that AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy