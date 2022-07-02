Man shot on Maui highway; wife, kids also in car unharmed
The Maui Police Department said it has opened a second degree attempted murder investigation in relation to an incident on Wednesday on Maui Veterans Highway.
The Maui Police Department said it has opened a second degree attempted murder investigation in relation to an incident on Wednesday on Maui Veterans Highway.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0