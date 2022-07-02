ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to 20 years in fatal 2020 shooting in Ocean View

By Julius Ayo
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in the fatal shooting of another man in Norfolk back in 2020

PREVIOUS: Man pleads guilty after 2020 fatal shooting on Hickory St. in Ocean View

Brian M. Tharrington pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm back in March.

Police say Tharrington, who was 19 at the time, shot 53-year-old Darrell W. Moorehouse to death on June 2020 in the 9400 block of Hickory Street in West Ocean View.

During a court hearing Friday, Tharrington was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 13 years suspended for the second-degree murder charge. He received 3 years for the use of a firearm charge. In total, he will serve 20 years behind bars in addition to 20 years of supervised probation upon his release.

