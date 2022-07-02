ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens Celebrate Independence Day as New US Citizens

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of new Americans are celebrating this Independence Day a little early by becoming U.S. citizens. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held a special ceremony Friday at...

New State Law Purges Racial Bans in Property Records

Contra Costa County officials must go through 28 million property documents to purge the “racist covenants”, statements saying only Caucasians can live in or buy the property. Bay Area counties are now following new state law to purge all the racist language they're now finding in old documents,...
Here's how much money it takes to be considered wealthy in 12 major U.S. cities

Depending on where you live, a net worth totaling millions of dollars may still be considered merely "comfortable," a new survey finds. In the U.S. overall, it takes a net worth of $2.2 million to be considered "wealthy" by other Americans — up from $1.9 million last year, according to financial services company Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey.
Fourth Of July Weekend Events List

Here is a list of July 4 weekend events around Contra Costa County along with many local events. Fire and law enforcement leaders reminded residents and visitors that all fireworks, regardless of type or labeling, are illegal everywhere in the county. There are no “Safe & Sane” fireworks, regardless of labeling, they are all dangerous and uncontrollable. Additionally, the potential for serious injury posed by these illegal devices and the risk of causing catastrophic wildfires during this time of extremely high fire danger is great.
Could this Delta island become more than cow pastures?

A natural habitat for Delta waterfowl and wildlife, and more recently grazing cattle, Jersey Island in East Contra Costa County has remained largely undeveloped for more than a hundred years. Plans are percolating, though, that could turn it into a vacation getaway with a wave pool, sandy beaches, a wildlife refuge — and more — close to home.
Among enthusiasts, Great America’s pending demise has them mourning the end of an era

THE CLOCK IS ticking down at the South Bay’s beloved amusement park, and residents throughout Silicon Valley have been reflecting on the loss. Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns California’s Great America in Santa Clara, announced last month that it is selling the 46-year-old property for $310 million to San-Francisco based Prologis, a national real estate firm. The park will remain open for up to 11 years before closing permanently, company officials said.
Zero Tolerance Fireworks Policy

Fire agencies throughout Santa Clara County have partnered to remind residents that fireworks are illegal, dangerous and can result in fires and injuries that are easily preventable. Fines will be issued to anyone using, possessing, storing, or selling illegal fireworks. Santa Clara County’s ‘social host’ Fireworks Ordinance holds property owners responsible for the illegal use of fireworks on their property.
The extremely convincing Bay Area scam that I almost fell for

In this age of endless spam and scam calls, I don’t pick up my phone for anyone unless I recognize the number. Which is why, when my friendly neighborhood Bay Area credit union called, I picked right up. I’ve learned from painful personal experience that when the credit union is calling, there’s usually a fraud issue, and the sooner it’s dealt with the better.
San Francisco to Reconsider Inclusionary Zoning as Development Slows to a Crawl

J.K. Dineen reports in a paywalled article for the San Francisco Chronicle that San Francisco Mayor London Breed is pushing to reconvene a “technical advisory committee” that meets periodically to revisit the city’s inclusionary zoning program. “The eight-person committee, which includes four mayoral and four Board of Supervisors appointees, has not met since February 2018,” according to Dineen.
Town of Colma Community Fair 2022 set for July 9th

The Town of Colma will be hosting their COMMUNITY FAIR 2022 on July 9th from 11am – 3pm. The family friendly event will include music and entertainment, open art, food, vendors and more. Location at the Colma Community Center, 1520 Hillside Blvd Colma.
Bolinas Rancher Works to Bring Back Monarch Butterflies

In the imagery bank filed away in Ole Schell's mind, he can recall growing-up on his father's cattle ranch in the West Marin bohemian enclave of Bolinas, trees dripping with Monarch butterflies. In fact, you could shake the branch of a eucalyptus tree, and thousands of the ornately painted butterflies would take wing.
The hidden, painful history of SF’s Magdalen Asylum

Potrero Avenue at 21st Street, where Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital’s Behavioral Health Center stands today, was once the site of a Magdalen Asylum run by the Sisters of Mercy. Inside, hundreds of local teen girls were imprisoned while women struggling with mental illness and addiction sought refuge. As with many Magdalen Asylums around the world, it was largely an appalling place to live.
'Shame for the Bay Area': Locals mourn losing Great America

The clock is ticking down at the South Bay's beloved amusement park, and residents throughout Silicon Valley have been reflecting on the loss. Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns California's Great America in Santa Clara, announced Monday that it is selling the 46-year-old property for $310 million to San-Francisco based Prologis, a national real estate firm. The park will remain open for up to 11 years before closing permanently, company officials said.
