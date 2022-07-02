Dozens Celebrate Independence Day as New US Citizens

Here is a list of July 4 weekend events around Contra Costa County along with many local events. Fire and law enforcement leaders reminded residents and visitors that all fireworks, regardless of type or labeling, are illegal everywhere in the county. There are no “Safe & Sane” fireworks, regardless of labeling, they are all dangerous and uncontrollable. Additionally, the potential for serious injury posed by these illegal devices and the risk of causing catastrophic wildfires during this time of extremely high fire danger is great.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO