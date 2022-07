The man accused of killing an Atlanta rapper known as “Trouble” has turned himself in to authorities, allegedly with the help of his mother. Jamichael Jones, 33, surrendered to deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night for the murder of Mariel Orr, professionally known as “Trouble,” according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV. Orr, 34, was shot to death early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Conyers — about 25 miles east of Atlanta — where authorities say he died on the scene.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 28 DAYS AGO