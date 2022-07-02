Box Elder sees flooding after storm

Effective: 2022-07-05 08:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade; Perkins; Ziebach The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Ziebach County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Meade County in west central South Dakota South central Perkins County in northwestern South Dakota * Until 900 AM MDT. * At 829 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Faith, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Faith, Plainview, Marcus, Howes, Red Scaffold, Opal and Durkee Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
