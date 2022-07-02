ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDPS: Structure fire ‘under control’ in Kalamazoo

By Anna Skog
 4 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire broke out in Kalamazoo on Friday evening, but firefighters were able to get it under control in minutes. The cause is still unclear.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers tweeted that they responded to James Street between E Stockbridge Avenue and Sara Street after they received a report of a structure fire.

When officers arrived, smoke and flames could be seen. They say they were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

KDPS advises that people avoid the area. Officers are still investigating on scene.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

