We don’t want you to lose money to scammers this summer, and the best way to protect yourself is to know a common summer scheme involves your air conditioning unit. “Floridians, especially our seniors, could not endure the hot Florida summer without air conditioning. So, when an HVAC unit malfunctions, they rush to have their units fixed. Bad actors may attempt to take advantage of the situation to sell unneeded repairs — or entire new systems,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO