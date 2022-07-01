ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions numbers for Friday, July 1, 2022

By Chris Sims, Louisville Courier Journal
Is today your lucky day?

The Mega Millions numbers are in for the Friday, June 28 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $360 million, with a cash option of $207.6 million.

While three tickets sold in Arkansas, Georgia and Pennsylvania matched all five numbers, none of them also hit on the gold Mega Ball. The next drawing will be Tuesday night, where the jackpot will be an estimated $370 million, with a cash option of $213.3 million.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing are 62, 29, 27, 38, 01 and the Mega Ball is 12. The Megaplier was 3X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions last night?

Three tickets purchased in Arkansas, Georgia and Pennsylvania matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball worth $1 million.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to an estimated $370 million with a cash option of $213.3 million, according to megamillions.com .

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 11 p.m. ET every Tuesday and Friday.

How to play Mega Millions

Here's how to play Mega Millions:

Mega Millions' last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com :

  • $426 million — Jan. 28; South California.
  • $128 million — Mar. 8; New York.
  • $110 million — April 12; Minnesota.
  • $20 million — April 15; Tennessee.

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com :

  1. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  2. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan
  3. $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.
  4. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia.
  5. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California.
  6. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana.
  7. $533 million — Mar. 30, 2018; New Jersey.
  8. $522 million — June 7, 2019; California.
  9. $516 million — May 21, 2021; Pennsylvania.
  10. $451 million — Jan. 5, 2018; Florida.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com :

  1. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  3. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan
  4. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  5. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  6. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  7. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California.
  8. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.
  9. $656 million, Mega Millions — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.
  10. $648 million, Mega Millions — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Mega Millions numbers for Friday, July 1, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
