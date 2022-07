It’s an incredible story. at 3:30 p.m., May 8, Lewis was driving on Interstate 20 in Ruston, La. She heard via the CB radio that another trucker had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road up ahead and truckers were suggesting there was a medical emergency. Lewis has some medical training and had already stopped to help two other motorists in distress during her three-year trucking career, so she stopped to see if she could help.

RUSTON, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO