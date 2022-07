SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. It was a busy Monday morning for fire crews in Brandon. Firefighters were called to this home on East Pine Street. Shortly after crews arrived, other departments were called in to assist.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 14 HOURS AGO