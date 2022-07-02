ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locals Ryley Heath, Sam Murphy lead after day three of Daikin Spirit of America

By Claudia Chakamian
WHNT News 19
DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Three rounds are in the books at the 2022 Daikin Spirit of America, cuts have been made and now we know who is at the top of the leaderboard heading into championship Saturday.

Entering Friday, Hartselle High School grad Ryley Heath was still at the top of the leaderboard sitting at 7 under park with a two stroke lead over Eric Boutwell. Right behind them at 3 under par were Decatur native Sam Murphy and Athens native Stewart Whitt.

Heath would continue his commanding lead over the field throughout most of the round, but Murphy continued to push him. He has been on quite the comeback after being in 14th place after day one. But after six birdies and an eagle on Friday, Murphy has now tied Heath at 10 under par after three days.

“It was just back and forth the first four or five holes and I was just like oh my goodness, this is going to take some really good golf and it did and he played good. After that eagle on 7 is when I was kind of like OK, he’s giving me a little room,” Murphy said.

“He birdied 3 and then he birdied 5 and 6 and eagled 7 and I was like well that lead went down real quick,” Heath added.

This is nothing new as both of these guys are familiar with being near the top of the leaderboard in this tournament, and now they’ll be the two to beat.

“I’ve learned pretty much everything I know about golf from Sam and Mac. I think I definitely got a lot of my competitiveness from them. I’m several years younger than them but they never treated me that way, they always pushed me to be better. Obviously I want to win, the competitor inside of me wants to win, there’s no point in being here if I don’t. But if there’s one person in this tournament that I might be OK with beating me, it’d be Sam,” Heath said.

“Just the way we’ve both grown as players, it’s fun to see it in action. It’s cool to see him in pressure moments like I’ve been used to and he’s kind of getting his feet wet and it’s good to see him playing good and having the confidence,” Murphy added.

When asked if there was a better situation than the two of them being tied heading into the championship on their home course. “Not at all, I think it’s going to be perfect,” Heath said.

The 2022 Daikin Spirit of America concludes on Saturday with golfers beginning to tee off at 8:00 a.m. The leader group of Heath, Murphy, Ryan Terry and Matthew Gourgeot are set to tee off at 9:50 a.m.

