Clarksville, TN

Tennessee effectively criminalizes homelessness

WKRN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople are camping out Friday night to protest a new law effectively outlawing homelessness. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for July 2, 2022. Music City Grand Prix begins prep work...

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 51

Coye The Gemini
3d ago

Nah, the problem is America wants to feed and help other countries but won't fix homelessness and hunger in their own country. Instead they want to criminalize people for it, quit making it so hard for ends to meet if you don't want people sleeping on our streets.

Reply(6)
24
Faithful !
3d ago

Jesus said ' I walk amongst you ' ; so Jesus got a blanket in a public place and you are going to arrest Him. He also said ' if ye have done it until the least of them ye have done it to Him ' ! These states have not seen the storms rage that shall rage . In reality irrespective of how much wealth one has , " you know where you have been and not know where you are going "! Sad and wait to see what nature has in place for those who treat Gods' people wrong. Nature has a voice and a conscience and she s heakk react do be those covered who cannot help themselves in Jesus Name , Amen !

Reply(3)
12
Fred Sicilia
2d ago

get a job and support yourself.every corner you turn there are help wanted signs.stop your party and go to work.if you can stand o. a corner for 8 hours in 90 degree heat.you can work somewhere..

Reply(2)
4
 

