Seaside Heights, NJ

Seaside Heights American Legion To Host Independence Day Event

By Bob Vosseller
 4 days ago
SEASIDE HEIGHTS – Independence Day seems an appropriate time to review the historic documents of the nation’s founding fathers and that is exactly what American Legion Post 351 will be doing at a public event on July 4.

At 4 p.m. in front of the Veterans Memorial at the organization’s 1400 Bay Boulevard headquarters, Post Adjutant Ian Worrell will be reading the highlights of the Bill of Rights and the Constitution.

Worrell said select passages will be read to provide some historic context to the Fourth of July holiday.

“We set it at 4 p.m. so as not to interfere with other Independence Day celebration events,” Worrell added. He told The Toms River Times that the Post’s membership wanted to “provide some history of our nation’s birthday.”

The Fourth of July is celebrated as America’s Independence Day in observance of July 1776, when representatives from the 13 colonies that became the United States approved the historic Declaration of Independence.

