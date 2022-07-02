ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bollinger County, MO

Missing Bollinger Co. woman found safe

KFVS12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials are expecting record highs of travelers for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. Couple charged with murder in Cape...

www.kfvs12.com

kzimksim.com

Endangered Person Advisory – Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department – Mary Ruth Blevins

The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred on Rt WW in Campbell at 11:00 AM on Thursday. 50 year-old Mary Blevins was involved in a domestic dispute with 29-year-old Michael Kinder that involved weapons three days prior to her last contact with her mother. Kinder is considered a suspect in this investigation. Blevins is a white, female, 5′ 4″, 110 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Kinder is a white, male, 5′ 10″, 185 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. A Black 2002 Ford Mustang bearing Missouri license plate RF1Z1G is involved. The vehicle has a primer color hood. The location and direction of travel are unknown. Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department at 573-888-2409.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Wayne County, Mo. man injured in motorcycle crash

A 70-year-old Millersville man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County on Monday night. MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott shares what you can do to have a safe and happy Fourth of July holiday weekend. New Cave-in-Rock Ferry contract approved. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:30 AM...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Motorcyclist seriously injured in head-on crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 70-year-old Millersville man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County on Monday night, July 4. The crash happened at 10:09 p.m. on Missouri Highway 34, just 8 miles west of Jackson. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jim...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Perryville Police Officers save woman from burning apartment

Work must go on despite the extreme heat. Sen. Mitch McConnell attended a luncheon in Paducah on Tuesday, July 5. Police in Caruthersville say fireworks were fired at people and several homes. Fire destroys lumber yard in Carmi, Ill. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A fire destroyed a lumber yard...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Deadly crash in Bollinger County, Mo.

Crews responded to a fire involving a home, garage and side-by-side in Gordonville, Mo. Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station. A shooting overnight in Sikeston resulted in one woman’s death after being transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Shooting in Sikeston leaves one person...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant

Fireworks postponed in Murray, Ky. The fireworks display in Murray, Ky. was postponed due to dry weather conditions. Gordonville firefighters respond to house, garage, side-by-side fire. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Crews responded to a fire involving a home, garage and side-by-side in Gordonville, Mo. Deadly crash in Bollinger County,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Dexter man accused of stabbing Mayfield man during fight

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man is accused of stabbing a western Kentucky man during a fight. Timothy Early, 35, of Dexter, was arrested for first-degree assault. According to Mayfield police, they were dispatched to an assault on South 12th Street around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Couple charged with murder in Cape Girardeau Co.

A woman who went missing out of Bollinger County has been found safe. Record number of travelers expected for holiday weekend. Officials are expecting record highs of travelers for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. Major Case Squad activated for missing Bollinger Co. woman. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Driver killed in fiery crash

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, July 2. The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. on Highway P, just one mile west of Arab. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Jack K. Meese...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mymoinfo.com

Belleview Man Injured In Sunday Night Accident

(Belleview) A man from Belleview was seriously injured late Sunday night in a traffic accident on Highway C in Washington County. The highway patrol says 26 year old Robert Akers was driving west when his Ford Focus ran off the road and hit two trees. Akers wasn’t wearing a safety...
BELLEVIEW, MO
KFVS12

Shooting in Sikeston leaves one person dead, another injured

A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, June 2. Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station. A shooting overnight in Sikeston resulted in one woman’s death after being transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. BBB...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Jackson Co. Health Dept. to give back-to-school immunizations

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department will give back-to-school immunizations starting on July 5. According to the health department, an appointment is required. The immunizations will be done at the front building of the health department, 415 Health Department Road in Murphysboro, Ill. They will be...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL

