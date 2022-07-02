Missing Bollinger Co. woman found safe

The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred on Rt WW in Campbell at 11:00 AM on Thursday. 50 year-old Mary Blevins was involved in a domestic dispute with 29-year-old Michael Kinder that involved weapons three days prior to her last contact with her mother. Kinder is considered a suspect in this investigation. Blevins is a white, female, 5′ 4″, 110 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Kinder is a white, male, 5′ 10″, 185 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. A Black 2002 Ford Mustang bearing Missouri license plate RF1Z1G is involved. The vehicle has a primer color hood. The location and direction of travel are unknown. Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department at 573-888-2409.

