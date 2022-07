Effective: 2022-07-01 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for the Panhandle of, north central and west central...