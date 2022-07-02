ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Great Lakes Loons shake off slow start to top Dayton

By Sam Ali
nbc25news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons would use a five-run eighth...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

 

100.7 WITL

How Effective Are Michigan’s Wind Turbines?

Driving through Gratiot County over the weekend, I was struck by the seemingly endless number of wind turbines. They began just north of Ithaca, and continued popping up along our drive to Midland. Michigan didn't have wind turbines when I was growing up. This landscape looked alien to me. I...
MICHIGAN STATE
Dayton, OH
MLive.com

District title has reigning Little League state champ on path to greatness again

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, MI – With a whole lot of hitting and a little bit of history, Greater Bay is on its way to the next step of the Little League tourney trail. Greater Bay downed Bay City Southwest 11-2 in the District 14 title round for Little League baseball’s age 11-and-under division, claiming the first 11-under trophy in the two-year history of the combined Bay City Northwest and Essexville-Hampton all-star squad.
BAY CITY, MI
nbc25news.com

Body of drowning victim recovered from Montcalm County lake

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The body of a 73-year-old man from Greenville was recovered from Race Lake in Fairplain Township Sunday evening after the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to an unoccupied boat floating on the lake. Deputies from the sheriff’s office went to the lake after...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Gratiot wind farm moving forward despite Fulton Twp. veto

Despite the Fulton Township Board vetoing a plan to construct wind turbines in the township, the Heartland Wind Project will move forward in southern Gratiot County. Chicago-based Invenergy, the developer of the proposed 72-turbine wind farm, has received approval from the five other townships that will be part of the project.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on I-75 in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. - A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing on the side of I-75 Bay County. Michigan State Police says the motorcycle was traveling at speeds north of 100 mph. The motorcyclist crashed near the Linwood Rd. ramp. The motorcyclist is listed in critical condition.
BAY COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Video: Holiday beachgoers brawl in Caseville in repeat of 2019

In a scene echoing similar incidents that occurred on the July 4th holiday in 2019, a group of women brawled on the beach at Caseville County Park on Monday evening. Cell phone video sent to the Huron Daily Tribune by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office showed a melee involving about more than a half dozen women engaged in a fight on the beach as bystanders cheered them on.
CASEVILLE, MI
nbc25news.com

Head Start program in Genesee County to receive $23M in grants

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Two new federal grants will go to fund Head Start education programs in Genesee County. The federal grants, totaling $23,808,091 and awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The grants aim to support:. high-quality early childhood education. nutritious meals. health and developmental...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
lostinmichigan.net

Michigan School for the Deaf.

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. This old house stands in Flint near Powers Catholic High School. The school was originally the Michigan School For the Deaf. A historical marker stands next to the house and reads:. The Superintendent’s Cottage, completed in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Finley: Stop making politics a crime

The smackdown delivered to Attorney General Dana Nessel by the Michigan Supreme Court last week was about as big a wallop as it gets. The unanimous ruling and a separate concurrence basically accused the AG's office of subverting justice and manipulating the law to press its unwarranted vendetta against then-Gov. Rick Snyder and eight members of his team in the Flint water crisis.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcmu.org

Mecosta County resident planning protest online met with backlash

Cynthia Glazier said she was angry at the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Comments in a Big Rapids community Facebook page made her want to take action. “It’s none of my business whether you’re pro-choice or pro-life,” she said. “It’s also none of my business what you do with your body.”

