Great Lakes Loons shake off slow start to top Dayton

Michigan is home to some amazing and beautiful golf courses. When the summertime rolls around, thousands of Michiganders dust off the clubs and hit the links. With well over 600 hundred courses in the state to choose from, the options are endless and you can find some truly amazing holes to play.
About 150 beachgoers were involved in a brawl that was caught on cellphone video last night (7/4) in Caseville, Michigan. The brouhaha occurred exactly three years after a massive brawl at the same Huron County beach attracted the national spotlight. The cellphone video below was taken by the Huron County...
Driving through Gratiot County over the weekend, I was struck by the seemingly endless number of wind turbines. They began just north of Ithaca, and continued popping up along our drive to Midland. Michigan didn't have wind turbines when I was growing up. This landscape looked alien to me. I...
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, MI – With a whole lot of hitting and a little bit of history, Greater Bay is on its way to the next step of the Little League tourney trail. Greater Bay downed Bay City Southwest 11-2 in the District 14 title round for Little League baseball’s age 11-and-under division, claiming the first 11-under trophy in the two-year history of the combined Bay City Northwest and Essexville-Hampton all-star squad.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI – A man was seriously injured Saturday, July 2 in an ATV crash. Shortly after 2 p.m., a Lakeview man, 58, traveling south on 100th Avenue near 5 Mile Road lost control and rolled an ATV on the road, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The body of a 73-year-old man from Greenville was recovered from Race Lake in Fairplain Township Sunday evening after the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to an unoccupied boat floating on the lake. Deputies from the sheriff’s office went to the lake after...
Despite the Fulton Township Board vetoing a plan to construct wind turbines in the township, the Heartland Wind Project will move forward in southern Gratiot County. Chicago-based Invenergy, the developer of the proposed 72-turbine wind farm, has received approval from the five other townships that will be part of the project.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Former City of Flint Emergency Manager Darnell Earley was called to the stand Tuesday in a bellwether trial regarding the Flint Water Crisis and executed his right to plead the 5th amendment. Earley faces three counts of misconduct in office. The civil case is against the...
IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. - An 87-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle on M-65. Michigan State Police say the man lost control Plainfield Twp. around a curve near Rollway Rd., sending the bike into the woods.
BAY COUNTY, Mich. - A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after crashing on the side of I-75 Bay County. Michigan State Police says the motorcycle was traveling at speeds north of 100 mph. The motorcyclist crashed near the Linwood Rd. ramp. The motorcyclist is listed in critical condition.
MOUNT MORRIS TWP, Mich.--- To save gas, some people may be thinking that waiting until the last minute to fill up their tanks helps. Matt Duynslanger is the store manager at Midas in Mount Morris Township. He says gambling with your gas, could cause damage to your car. "It can...
In a scene echoing similar incidents that occurred on the July 4th holiday in 2019, a group of women brawled on the beach at Caseville County Park on Monday evening. Cell phone video sent to the Huron Daily Tribune by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office showed a melee involving about more than a half dozen women engaged in a fight on the beach as bystanders cheered them on.
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Two new federal grants will go to fund Head Start education programs in Genesee County. The federal grants, totaling $23,808,091 and awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The grants aim to support:. high-quality early childhood education. nutritious meals. health and developmental...
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. This old house stands in Flint near Powers Catholic High School. The school was originally the Michigan School For the Deaf. A historical marker stands next to the house and reads:. The Superintendent’s Cottage, completed in...
The smackdown delivered to Attorney General Dana Nessel by the Michigan Supreme Court last week was about as big a wallop as it gets. The unanimous ruling and a separate concurrence basically accused the AG's office of subverting justice and manipulating the law to press its unwarranted vendetta against then-Gov. Rick Snyder and eight members of his team in the Flint water crisis.
Cynthia Glazier said she was angry at the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Comments in a Big Rapids community Facebook page made her want to take action. “It’s none of my business whether you’re pro-choice or pro-life,” she said. “It’s also none of my business what you do with your body.”
Comments / 0