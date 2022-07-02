Perspective: The Supreme Court’s EPA decision is as revolutionary as Dobbs

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, how are our elected officials going to ensure children born are healthy and protected?. Will they spearhead a nationwide push for comprehensive sex education? Are they going to champion the ease of procuring contraception? Will they stand up for paid parental leave after birth or adoption? Are they going to be the heroes of enforcing child support? Will they ensure that all children have food, shelter and education? Are they the ones who will make sure that child care is affordable for both working parents? Will they fight to make the environment better, so that these children are not living on a rapidly dying planet? Will they deny the National Rifle Association in pursuit of gun legislation, so not one more baby dies in a school shooting?

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO