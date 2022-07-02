ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson OK after getting beaned by pitch

By Evan Woodbery
MLive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT -- Detroit Tigers rookie first baseman Spencer Torkelson will get a day off on Saturday but appears to have emerged otherwise unscathed after getting beaned in the seventh inning on Friday night. Kansas City Royals starter Brad Keller’s final...

