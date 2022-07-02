ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

INTERVIEW: Central Alabama Healthcare doctor shares ways to manage stress during July 4 fireworks

By Jatavia O'Neal
WTVM
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Holidays like the Fourth of July can...

www.wtvm.com

WTVM

EXCLUSIVE: Baby Steps welcomes pregnant, parenting students with open arms in midst of the great unknown

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Baby Steps exists to empower pregnant and parenting students at Auburn University by providing housing, support and community. Cofounder and Executive Director Michelle Schultz says the ultimate goal of the program is to provide students who are experiencing unplanned pregnancies with support as they continue their education and raise their baby.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 07/05/22: Ways to Monitor the Backseat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Eight children died after being left in hot cars this summer…two of them in Georgia, the latest one in Columbus. Our oppressive heat over the last three weeks made transporting children and pets in the car more dangerous than ever. I’ve written other editorials before...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Water woes continue in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - We first told you about the water problems in Marion County last month, but now water has been restored, some residents tell us they are still having issues. Spencer Welch is now able to wash his hands in his home, but that wasn’t the case...
MARION COUNTY, GA
Columbus, GA
WRBL News 3

Community honors beloved Lee County Coroner Bill Harris

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The community Lee County Coroner Bill Harris served for more than 30 years is gathering for his memorial Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends and family beginning at 5:00 p.m. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The Opelika...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

National Infantry Museum in Columbus holds annual Independence Day celebration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Earlier today, many people had a chance to celebrate the nation at the National Infantry Museum. Freedomfest, sponsored by St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, was filled with music, kids’ activities, historical reenactments, food and fun. They also had delicious treats from the great food trucks, vendors, and...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Pet of the Week: Two furry friends looking for permanent homes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM hit the jackpot as there are TWO pets of the week!. Starting with a 5-year-old, loving English bulldog mix - Worthy is a 50 pound ball of happiness and love!. She’s dog AND cat friendly and is also kennel trained! Speaking of training, she’s leash-trained...
COLUMBUS, GA
fox40jackson.com

Georgia deputy helps mom save twin 2-year-olds from pool accident

Deputy Greg Countryman Jr. of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is being praised for recent off-duty heroics after he saved twin 2-year-old children who nearly drowned. The 22-year-old Georgia officer was on his way home after work on May 16 when he heard a report that a child had just been pulled out of a residential swimming pool. He immediately responded, only to find two small children laying unconscious next to the pool.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Section of 11th St. in Columbus to close for approximately 2 months

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A section of 11th Street in Columbus is closing to both east and westbound traffic for approximately two months. Beginning Monday, July 11, the section of 11th Street between 7th Ave. and 10th Ave. will be closed completely for two months. A detour route will be provided along 10th Avenue, 13th Street and 6th Avenue.
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia deputy praised for saving drowning children

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Muscogee County Sheriff's Office deputy is being commended for rescuing children from drowning. Piedmont Hospital Columbus shared a photo of Deputy Greg Countryman Jr. in a Facebook post, thanking him for his heroic efforts. According to the hospital, deputies received a call about two unconscious...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Watch for natural fireworks from Mother Nature in spots

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Independence Day! Rain coverage will start to get a little lower this week. However, there is still a chance of showers and thunderstorms all week long thanks to the heat and high humidity aiding in development mainly in the afternoons and evenings. We expect a mix of sun and clouds on this Monday. Highs reach the low 90s (mid 90s in a couple spots) with feels like temperatures near 100 before showers and thunderstorms start popping up; we are expecting around a 40% coverage. Most of the storms should fade around sunset but a couple festivities could be dampened by a few showers that do linger. Tuesday looks similar to Monday with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. Wednesday and maybe even Thursday may end up being our driest and hottest days (about 20-30% rain coverage). However, day in and day out, some of us get caught in those random storms with a hot and very sticky air mass in place. It looks like the rain coverage goes up a bit toward the end of the week weekend. Expect a little better chance of scattered showers and storms, packing locally heavy rain and some gusty winds. Some of the storms could last late into the evening. Highs by the weekend are expected to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Uptown Columbus launches banner program to honor local veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus, Inc. has unveiled a new program to commemorate local veterans. Officials say the Veterans on Veterans Street Banner Program allows families and friends of veterans to have their heroes honored with a full-color banner to be displayed on Veterans Parkway in Uptown Columbus. “The...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn expert explains proper firework disposal

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The fireworks are over, but if you purchased your own this year, how you clean up the mess left behind matters. Leftover fireworks can be a big problem if not properly addressed. Fireworks can be dangerous, even after celebrations. That’s why you need to take a...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Balloon release held for Columbus toddler found dead in hot car

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Last Sunday night, three-year-old Kendrick Engram, Jr. was found dead inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of Wendy’s on Wynnton Road in Columbus. Saturday, his family honored the three-year-old with a balloon release. Family and friends gathered in front of the restaurant’s parking...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Project to honor military veterans coming to Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new project to honor military veterans will be coming to Uptown Columbus. The project Veterans on Veterans will be celebrating vets starting this year. Sixty-nine slots are available to the public. The banners will be placed along Veterans Parkway from Victory Drive to 13th Street.
COLUMBUS, GA
WKRG News 5

Help find Georgia woman missing since 2018

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department re-shared a missing person’s bulletin Sunday, July 3, 2022, asking the public’s help in locating a Columbus woman who has been missing for more than four years. Erin Collier, 39, went missing in March of 2018. In a previous...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

'Going to eat it up': Rane Culinary Science Center will offer dining and lodging for community as well as training for students

The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center is scheduled to open as Auburn students return for the fall semester on Aug. 16. The facility includes the Hey Day Market and rooftop lounge and gardens, which will open on Aug. 15. The teaching restaurant, 1856, will open Aug. 17, while The Laurel Hotel and Spa, a luxury hotel, will open on Aug. 29.
AUBURN, AL

