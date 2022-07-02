INTERVIEW: Central Alabama Healthcare doctor shares ways to manage stress during July 4 fireworks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Independence Day! Rain coverage will start to get a little lower this week. However, there is still a chance of showers and thunderstorms all week long thanks to the heat and high humidity aiding in development mainly in the afternoons and evenings. We expect a mix of sun and clouds on this Monday. Highs reach the low 90s (mid 90s in a couple spots) with feels like temperatures near 100 before showers and thunderstorms start popping up; we are expecting around a 40% coverage. Most of the storms should fade around sunset but a couple festivities could be dampened by a few showers that do linger. Tuesday looks similar to Monday with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. Wednesday and maybe even Thursday may end up being our driest and hottest days (about 20-30% rain coverage). However, day in and day out, some of us get caught in those random storms with a hot and very sticky air mass in place. It looks like the rain coverage goes up a bit toward the end of the week weekend. Expect a little better chance of scattered showers and storms, packing locally heavy rain and some gusty winds. Some of the storms could last late into the evening. Highs by the weekend are expected to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO