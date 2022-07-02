ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

3 Sacramento city council races to have run-off elections in November

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County certified its June 7 primary election results Friday with returns showing three Sacramento City Council races headed to a run-off in November's primary election. No candidates in...

Demonstrators block I-5 traffic in downtown Sacramento

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked lanes on Interstate 5 near J Street in downtown Sacramento on Monday. The group was protesting on the Fourth of July following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, according to social media. The group met at 10 a.m. at K and 14th streets before...
Sacramento City Manager Discusses Why The City Now Seeks Community Input When Selecting The Police Or Fire Chief, While Activists Call For More Transparency

One of the most critical tasks facing Sacramento and other American cities is how to improve and reform their police departments in the wake of a mounting number of fatal police shootings. Last year, Black Americans — 13% of the U.S. population — accounted for 27% of the 1,144 people...
Protesters March Onto I-5 Through Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hundreds of protesters walked onto Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento and blocked traffic on Fourth of July morning. The protesters were part of the "Bans Off Our Bodies" march that happened at the California State Capitol earlier in the day. The protesters say they wanted to highlight the impact happening to women's rights this Independence Day in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "Many of us here are gathered to protest the religious takeover of the United States," said Carlos Michaud, one of the protesters. Around noontime, the protesters marched up the onramp onto the freeway. A large group was then able to block traffic for a time. Traffic backed up through downtown Sacramento on both sides of I-5. Officers were eventually able to move the protesters off of the freeway. Sacramento police said the protesters eventually started moving through the streets of downtown after coming off the freeway, impacting traffic again. The group ended their march on the west steps of the State Capitol.
Sacramento mayor discusses downtown safety after L Street shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg discussed the gun violence that erupted in downtown Sacramento early on the Fourth of July morning. "We've increased our police presence downtown, there's a more active police presence yet these incidents are random you just don't know," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. Sacramento is looking to take a […]
Sacramento youth can now ride for free on any SacRT transit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting this summer, any youth in grades transitional kindergarten through 12th grade can ride for free on the entire SacRT transit network during regular service hours. According to a press release, with RydeFreeRt, anyone under the age of 18 in TK through 12th grade is...
Two Sacramento volunteer clean-ups will occur Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Tuesday there will be two volunteer clean-ups created by the "Earth Day Every Day" community group, that will be removing trash and debris from the Folsom Lake Rec Area/Lake Natoma and Sutter's Landing in Sacramento. At 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday the...
Looking for your pets that ran away on the 4th of July? Here's how to find them in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fourth of July is a day when pets go missing, as the booming sounds and flashing colors of fireworks can be frightening to them. For those who have lost pets during the fireworks celebrations, the Bradshaw Animal Shelter said it's waiving its redemption fees through July 15. According to the shelter, it's open Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with no appointment necessary.
All evacuation orders and warnings lifted in Rices Fire

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — All evacuation orders and warnings for the Rices Fire have been lifted in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office. Favorable weather conditions bolstered the fight against the Rices Fire in Nevada County. It's about 65% contained as of Monday morning. Five...
Stray Iguana Found In Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Did you lose your lizard? That's what the city is asking after a colorful iguana was found on the loose in Natomas. The iguana was discovered in the 1800 block of Golden Willow Avenue in Natomas, a residential neighborhood. The city is asking for the owner to come forward soon because Front Street Animal Shelter is not well-prepared to house the reptiles. Until the iguana's owner comes forward, experienced iguana lovers who are able to foster it (and have the right setup) are asked to email jhuggins@cityofsacramento.org.
5 Reasons To Skip Napa And Go To This Lesser-Known California Wine Region Instead

When it comes to California Wine Country, Napa and Sonoma steal the spotlight as the "it" destinations for wine vacations, but just to the south, the understated wine region of Lodi is quietly becoming an alternative destination for those looking for fewer crowds, more affordable experiences, and quality, surprising old-vine zinfandels and family wines.
Community Mourns Killing Of Gregory Najee Grimes

Local residents are mourning the murder of Sacramento's Gregory Najee Grimes, a former Inderkum High School and Boise State University football player, who was shot and killed in the early morning of July 4. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said Grimes, 31, was pronounced deceased on the scene around...
Malfunctioning railroad arms stops traffic in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Traffic along Bond Road in Elk Grove is being impacted by malfunctioning railroad crossing arms, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police are saying that Union Pacific Railroad has indicated that it will take up to three hours to fix the arms.
