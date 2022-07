LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TEN20 Craft Brewery has locations in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood, Anchorage and will soon have a new location in the Highlands. As of July 1, the brewery has taken over the Heine Brothers' Coffee shop at 2200 Bardstown Road, also known as the Douglass Loop location. Following renovations, TEN20 said it plans to open the taproom this Fall.

