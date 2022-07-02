ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lo Labonta, Hailie Mace help KC Current keep unbeaten streak going with win in Houston

By Daniel Sperry
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Current hasn’t lost in its last five games as the team extended its unbeaten streak with a 2-1 win in Houston on Friday night.

The international break has not slowed down the Kansas City Current’s unbeaten run. A 2-1 win in Houston thanks to goals from Lo Labonta and Hailie Mace stretches the run to five in a row without a loss and keeps the Current on the upward trend.

“Any win in the NWSL is a good one,” Current head coach Matt Potter said. “Obviously (I’m) delighted to come away with something on the night.”

The Current (3-3-4) got off to a hot start on Friday, creating some good chances in buildup while limiting the Dash’s chances to long balls. Ebony Salmon was a threat against the Current, but her chances on long balls over the top were not much of a problem for AD Franch and the backline.

Mace played her best game for the Current since her return from injury, looking strong in making runs through the midfield, and even coming inside the central areas to help create.

“I feel like this is the first game that I’ve felt back to my normal self,” Mace said.

Both Potter and Mace attributed the week without a game to help her get in a full recovery and enjoy some time to really build back into the match week.

“I was feeling comfortable and confident,” Mace said.

Her cross led to a handball in the first half by former FC Kansas City player and Liberty, Missouri, native Shea Groom. LaBonta smashed home the penalty just before the halftime whistle for her second goal of the year.

The Current had been victims of some controversial penalties throughout the season, and the victim of some of its own penalties the players have created.

“I think to get one this time, that was a blatant handball and get the PK. … It was just nice to know that games are fair,” LaBonta said.

With the locker-room talk being about how Houston was going to come out strong to try and score a goal early in the second half and get back into the game, the Current made it a point to come out strong itself. Less than 40 seconds into the second half, Mace doubled the Current’s lead when her shot found the back of the net after a nifty give-and-go with Cece Kizer.

“Normally we kick it long, so it was nice we didn’t do that,” Mace joked. “We just kept the ball. Me, CeCe, and Lo interchanged positions. And then I just ended up at the top of the box.”

With captain Desiree Scott on international duty still with Canada, Alex Loera stepped into the midfield as part of a “dual pivot.” Her role to roam around and bust up plays in the midfield was executed well.

“Alex along with that back three had a really important role for the team tonight,” Potter said. “I thought that group was outstanding.”

The Dash got one back in the 100th minute after the referee had judged there needed to be nine minutes plus of stoppage time. Liz Ball’s clearance went straight into her own net to wipe out a clean sheet.

The Current is now in seventh place in the NWSL table with 12 points, just two points out of a playoff spot.

Next up for the Current is a game with the Spirit in Washington D.C. on July 10th

Life of Fitz: Dani Welniak in Kansas City, Kansas

This edition of the Life of Fitz podcast features host Tim Fitzgerald calling his friend and former media colleague Dani Welniak in Kansas City. Welniak is a graduate of the Oklahoma State sports journalism program who started her news career in Dodge City, Kansas, covering high school sports for Catch It Kansas. After two years, she moved up to Wichita's main station, KWCH 12, before moving to Kansas City in 2016 to join KCTV5, where she became the Sports Director in 2017. For the past six years, Welniak has reported at KCTV5 in Kansas City, recently serving as the station's Sports Director and host of The Locker Room Show on KSMO-TV. Welniak is also a former professional women's football player, the sideline analyst for the Chiefs Radio Network from 2016 through 2019 and she recently was a member of the first all-female TV broadcast team for an NCAA FBS bowl game. On June 26, 2022, she was introduced as the new Executive Director of Communications for the Kansas City Current, the new professional women's soccer franchise, which is owned by Angie and Chris Long, as well as Brittany Mahomes. The Current recently released new renderings for the first stadium purpose-built for a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team. As part of a 50-year lease agreement with Port KC, the stadium will be built on a 7.08-acre site on the east end of the park in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Prince of Kansas City is Coming

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany announced Sunday that they will be welcoming the future of quarterbacking into the world with the news that they'll be having a son.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas' No. 1 quarterback commits to K-State

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNT) – Avery Johnson is keeping his football talent in-state. The No. 1 quarterback recruit for the 2023 class in Kansas announced his commitment to K-State on Tuesday. He chooses the 'Cats over the University of Washington and Oregon. Johnson threw for 2,550 yards and 20 touchdowns at Maize High School in 2021
MAIZE, KS
The Western Auto Building and its iconic sign in downtown Kansas City, Missouri used to belong to Coca-Cola

Western Auto building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Caleb Zahnd from USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This building is over 100 years old and is filled with history.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The historical Epperson House in Kansas City, Missouri is a remarkable mansion in need of repairs, haunted or not

Epperson House, on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.User:BlueGold73, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Epperson House is located in Kansas City, Missouri, and is a part of the University of Missouri at Kansas City (UMKC). This amazing house was designed by French architect, Horace LaPierre. It's also nearly 100 years old if you count from the year the home was completed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
