Santa Fe-based artist Rick Stevens’s latest body of work brings scenes of immersive wilderness and lush, abundant flora to Kay Contemporary Art on historic Canyon Road. “I think of nature as a continuous flow of shapes and patterns of energy that has, or more precisely is, an intelligent force. There has been a resurgence in the field of science (especially in physics) that corresponds with the domain of the mystics. Matter and energy are interchangeable, all the forces and particles in nature are one, just different ripples on the ocean of consciousness: a unified field.” —Rick Stevens.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 22 HOURS AGO