Roosevelt County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Roosevelt, Sheridan by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 21:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR WESTERN WILLIAMS COUNTY At 1007 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Bonetrail, or 18 miles northwest of Williston, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Williston, Epping, Bonetrail, Spring Brook and Blacktail Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williams by NWS

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Richland; Wibaux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR WIBAUX AND SOUTHEASTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 912 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Sidney to near Golva, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wibaux, Carlyle, Skaar, Saint Phillip, Midway, Crane and Yates. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT

